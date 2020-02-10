Telehealth Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2030 with Prominent Key Players: Cerner Corporation, Tunstall Group, Vidyo

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2020 -- Key Players Of vision-guided robotics market include Cerner Corporation, Tunstall Group, Vidyo, Inc., Medvivo Group Ltd, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd, American Well, Resideo Technologies, Inc., Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Cisco, among others.



According to the report, the global Telehealth market was estimated to account for over US$ 5.7 billion in 2019.It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 24% from 2019 to 2030.



Get Access to sample Pages:https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/243



Telehealth Market report is segmented on components, services, application, and end use and by regional & country level. Based upon components, Telehealth market is segmented into hardware and software. On the basis of services, Telehealth market is segmented into Real-time, Forward and Store, Remote Monitoring.



Telehealth Market Segmentation Market:



By Component:

-Services

-Software

-Hardware



By Mode of Delivery:

-Web-Based

-Cloud-Based

-On-Premise



End Users:

-Providers

-Payers

-Patients



By Region:

-North America

-Europe

-Asia Pacific

-Rest of the World (ROW)



By Application:

-Radiology

-Psychiatry

-Urgent Care

-Cardiology

-Remote ICU

-Dermatology



Free Customization: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/free-customization/243



Additionally, the aging population is contributing considerably to the overall market growth. According to the World Health Organization, the proportion of the world's population over 60 years will nearly double from 12% to 22% between 2015 and 2050. Aging is a process that results from the impact of the accumulation of a wide variety of molecular and cellular damage over time. This leads to a gradual decrease in physical and mental capacity, a growing risk of diseases, and ultimately, death. These chronic illnesses cause an increasing burden on health systems and require treatment, which will boost the need for Telehealth services. This, in turn, aids substantial growth of the Telehealth market.



Telehealth is a method of giving medicinal services administrations to the patient by utilizing correspondence innovation which further advance the determination, interview and giving better social insurance offices to the patient. Telehealth additionally crosses over any barrier among patient and medicinal services proficient and improve fulfillment of patient. Telehealth offer different advantages over the traditional technique, for example, it give improved access of the far off patient condition, financially savvy and better administration of constant issue, for example, malignancy, cardiovascular issue and others.