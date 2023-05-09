NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2023 -- The Global Telehealth Technology Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Telehealth Technology Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Teladoc Health, Inc. (United States), Allscripts (United States), Livongo Health Inc (United States), 23andMe (United States), MDLIVE (United States), BetterHelp (United States), GoodRx (United States), HealthTap (United States), Amwell (United States), Practo (India), VSee (United States). etc have been looking into Telehealth Technology as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.



Scope of the Report of Telehealth Technology:

Telehealth is the delivery of health-related services and information via electronic communication; individuals can manage their health with remote assistance from healthcare professionals. Technology is an important aspect of this service delivery, but telehealth is not limited to one type of technology. Due to the pandemic, demand for healthcare services and technologies reached an all-time high. In addition, technology like telemedicine, chatbots, and others are being used to collect data, reassure the public, treat patients, and make diagnosis.



Opportunities:

Increase in Government Expenditure on Healthcare Information (HCIT)



Market Trends:

Emergence of Mobile Health (mHealth)



Challenges:

Increasing Frauds in Healthcare



Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Radiological Services owing to Increasing Chronic Diseases such as Congestive Heart Failure, Orthopedic Injuries and Others

Increasing Adoption of Telemedicine is Driving the Telehealth Technology Market



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Telehealth Technology Comprehensive Study by Application (Teleradiology, Telepsychiatry, Telepathology, Teledermatology, Telecardiology, Others), End-user (Healthcare Providers, Payers, Patients, Others), Component (Product, - Hardware, - Software, - Others, Services, - Tele-consulting, - Tele-monitoring, - Tele-education), Technology (Real-Time Video Conferencing, Asynchronous Video (Store-and-Forward), Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Mobile Health (mHealth)), Delivery Mode (Web/Mobile, - Telephonic, - Visualized, Call Centers)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Telehealth Technology Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Telehealth Technology market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Telehealth Technology Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Telehealth Technology

Chapter 4: Presenting the Telehealth Technology Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Telehealth Technology market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Telehealth Technology Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



