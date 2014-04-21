Telehome Market to Witness Growth in Telemedicine Sector

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- The deployment of telemedicine services has significantly improved the healthcare services owing to various technological innovations. Besides, consistently rising demand for high quality healthcare services, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are some of the factors impacting the growth of this industry. However, a lot of telemedicine applications have gained acceptance due to adoption of advanced telemedicine services.



Telehome services have revolutionized the ease of usability of medicines and is rapidly growing segment in the healthcare market across the globe. The development of mobile technology has transformed telehealth services which significantly increase the telehome market share. Meanwhile, government has enhanced telehealth programs to boost patient satisfaction and serve as an alternative to hospital admissions.



The report entitled “Global Telemedicine Market Outlook to 2018”, which is spread across 65 pages provides an extensive research and in-depth analysis of the segmentation of telemedicine market into telehospital market and telehome market. The research provides the understanding of Telemedicine market globally as well as in most promising geographies including US, Europe and APAC. The key industry drivers ad challenges have been covered in detail along with the current and future market projections for 2012-2018.Furthermore, the major processes/services pertaining to telemedicine industry have also been covered in the report. The report also provides an exhaustive study of some of the key players with their recent developments and product portfolios. Overall the report is an effective description of Global Telemedicine Market and will provide the client a source of knowledge and insights on same.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM650.htm



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm



About RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.