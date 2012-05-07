Telemarketing Services Company, ProCom Connections, Receives High Praise from UK Businesses

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2012 -- With the current economic downturn impacting the majority of business market sectors throughout the UK, many companies are choosing to increase their telemarketing and telesales efforts as a means of driving additional sales.



But in order to gain the highest levels of return on investment, it is imperative for businesses to select a qualified, professional telemarketing company to help maximize their efforts.



Receiving high praise from businesses throughout the UK, ProCom Connections continues to impress clients with their top-notch telemarketing software and innovative services. Featuring more than 20 years of telebusiness experience, ProCom has successfully delivered more than 4,000 campaigns to businesses from a variety of market segments, including business equipment and IT, business and financial services, building and architectural, media and events and much more. Providing in-house, outsourced and managed services, the company continues to grow and offer advanced telemarketing solutions.



Helping businesses succeed with their high level of expertise, ProCom Connections offers a wide range of services, including lead generation and appointment making, telephone research, database cleaning and building, reader registration or subscription campaigns, event attendance, telesales, inbound response handling and customer care, and training and consultancy.



Clients have provided rave reviews for the company’s superior services and multitude of offerings.



Past customer, Stewart Sims, Managing Director of Ixpertise Ltd., said, “We have been using the Connect technology and ProCom’s managed service for 12 months now and have found increased productivity of at least 50 percent, plus a better level of transparency and accountability of our telemarketing agents than we ever had before. This in turn has allowed us to win more business and deliver a better service to our clients.”



ProCom can be as hands-on or as hands-off as needed. For those businesses that prefer to manage their own internal telemarketing, the company offers a cloud-based “Connect” technology solution that requires no difficult installations and only a minimal level of training. Or if a company would rather outsource, Procom Call Centre Solutions offers either campaign-based or long-term project work.



ProCom also features a managed service that is a mixture between in-house and outsource, providing customers with full training and support, as well as immediate control of campaigns.



For more information, visit http://ProComConnections.co.uk



About ProCom Connections

