Telemarketing Volume Increases Despite No-Call Lists

McAlester, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Telemarketing activity is increasing as more call centers are outsourced outside of the United States. These new centers are not under the jurisdiction of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which makes it difficult for the government to enforce no-call list rules.



The FTC reports that consumer complaints have jumped 63 percent since 2011. Automated messages peddling various wares are being heard throughout the U.S., and disreputable marketers are looking for any way possible to circumvent federal and state regulations. Marketers overseas are using the Internet to drive down the cost of making calls.



Consumers are using caller ID and other methods to screen calls from persistent telemarketers. Despite consumer complaints, the government thus far has not been able to implement a solution to the growing problem. Companies in the U.S. disregarding the no-call list rules can be severely penalized in court. Utilizing U.S. based firms for call center activities is a prudent business decision. When selecting a phone or answering service, it is important to evaluate more than just price.



CallCentive provides clients’ with high-quality answering services, and the company prides itself on its ethical business practices. Representatives work diligently to meet customers’ needs in a friendly and helpful way. Live answering services are often preferable to automated messages and deliver better customer experiences. A full list of the company’s services is available via the following link http://callcentive.com/



For additional information on CallCentive, please phone (918) 426-3818. There is no substitute for qualified, highly dedicated call center specialists. Outsourcing answering services to a reputable company mitigates legal risks and reduces operational costs.



Contact Information:

CallCentive

Call Center & Answer Service

Address:

1201 North Main

McAlester, OK 74501

Phone: (918) 426-3818

Website: http://www.callcentive.com