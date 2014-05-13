Telematics Technology - The Key Towards Efficient Logistics and Fleet Management Solutions

Harrogate, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- According to studies conducted by ABI Research in their case study “Fleet Management and Trailer Tracking System Shipments to Reach 6.4 Million by 2016 But Consolidation Urgently Needed”, fleet management and tracking systems are expected to grow annually by 27% until 2016. Recent studies also showed that even non-trucking fleets would be dominated by telematics technology by the end of 2019.



Telematics – the science of vehicle tracking, is one of the future technologies that is bound to invade the vehicle industry. “Telematics is an interdisciplinary field encompassing telecommunications, vehicular technologies, road transportation, road safety, electrical engineering (sensors, instrumentation, wireless communications, etc.), computer science (multimedia, Internet, etc.).” Its application is with the sending, receiving and storing information via telecommunication devices in conjunction with affecting control on remote objects and the integrated use of telecommunications and informatics, for application in vehicles and with control of vehicles on the move. This science includes but is not limited to the well-known GPS technology (global positioning system) which are being incorporated with computers and mobile devices in automotive navigation systems.



ABI predicted that telematics technologies and services would reach 50 million vehicles in the next five years and would potentially be used by billions of car owners worldwide. This technology was first used by the long-haul trucking industry and has then invaded several non-trucking industries like utilities, private hire vehicles, rental fleets, and private transportation including cabs, construction, government emergency cars and services, mining, and even local delivery markets.



Based on surveys and researches, these industries who have taken advantage of the use of telematics technology over time, once identified their challenges with the traditional fleeting systems which deal with the rising fuel prices, huge payroll costs, utilization of their vehicle fleets, and the responsibility issues of their employees towards their obligations. Telematics is the answer to improve all these challenges. According to Gareth Owen, Principal Analyst at ABI Research, said that the top customer complaints of the mentioned industries deal with "failure of service personel to arrive on time", which is being addressed by telematics devices. Other users from the non-trucking verticals like the government fleet managers, view telematics as a means of exhibiting reasonable completion of tasks such as refuse collection or road gritting.



Indeed, the science of telematics and the continuous improvement on its technologies and applications is but a keystone towards efficient logistics and fleet management solutions. Some of the factors affecting the development of this technology involve governmental legislation on safety compliance, road infrastructure restrictions, and insurance telematics. For companies who are dependent on this technology for their operations need to be adaptable enough in embracing scalable Saas-based platforms, standards, and new operational structures.



About Vehicle Tracking 4u

Vehicle Tracking 4u provides award winning and state of the art vehicle tracking system. Being a market leader on the industry, they are knowledgeable on the latest technology that can be applied on their products. Their customers are also entitled to an upgrade, free of charge, once they launch an update on their vehicle tracking system.