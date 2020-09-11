New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2020 -- The research report provides a detailed insight into the Global Telemedicine Market for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years and 2019 as the base year. The market size and value has been studied and estimated on the basis of application and major regions. The report is a comprehensive document covering the impact analysis of the COVID-19 crisis on the growth and landscape of the Telemedicine industry. The pandemic has adversely affected the Telemedicine sector and has brought about a dynamic change in the international economic scenario and demand trends. The report provides a perspective on the current and emerging trends of the industry as well as provides a futuristic outlook about the growth of the Telemedicine market.



The global Telemedicine market was valued at 39.97 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 121.17 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 14.9%.



The Telemedicine research report is an investigative study containing important information such as value chain analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and an exhaustive overview of the competitive landscape of the Telemedicine sector. The study covers market analysis, application segments, and provides a detailed analysis of the market size, growth rate, and trends.



The study provides a comprehensive view of the Telemedicine industry based on market segmentation into product types, applications, and regions. The analysis provides present and future trends patterns. Regional segmentation of the Telemedicine sector includes North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.



Global Telemedicine Report Scope:



Key Manufacturers of the Telemedicine Industry:



MDLIVE, Teladoc, SteadyMD, Doctor on Demand, Maven Clinic, AMD Telemedicine, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., iCliniq, Polycom, HealthTap, Cardio Net Inc., Amwell, CVS Health, Synapse Medicine, Practo.



Types Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Tele-Home

- Tele-Hospital



Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Service

1. Tele-consultation

2. Tele-monitoring

3. Tele-education

4. Tele-care

5. Tele-training

6. Tele-surgery

- Hardware

1. Monitors

2. Medical peripheral devices

- Software

1. RIS (Radiology Information Systems)

2. DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine)

3. Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS)

4. Electronic Medical Record (EMR)

5. Medical Billing Software

6. Practice Management Software

7. HIS (Healthcare Information System)

8. Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

1. Store and Forward

2. Real-Time

3. Remote Patient Monitoring

4. Others



Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

1. Teleradiology

2. Telepsychiatry

3. Telepathology

4. Teledermatology

5. Telecardiology

6. Tele-Surgery

7. Teleneurology

8. Others



End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

1. Hospitals

2. Diagnostic Centers

3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

4. Specialty Clinics

5. Others



Main Objectives of the Report:



Study and forecast of the market size of Telemedicine Industry

Analysis of global players along with SWOT analysis, market value, and global position of the players

Assessment of key regions of the world along with their market potential, advantage, opportunities, challenges, restraints, and risks

Identification of the significant trends and emerging trends of the Telemedicine industry

Analysis of the drivers and restraints and opportunities to identify growth segments

Strategic analysis of the growth trends of each market segment

Analysis of the competitive landscapes along with expansions, agreements, new product launches, acquisitions, mergers, and other strategic business plans

Comprehensive profiling of the key players of the industry to provide a competitive edge to the reader

SWOT analysis, feasibility study, investment return analysis, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis to provide a comprehensive study of the key players

Extensive study of key market segments including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics



Furthermore, the report aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the industry to enable strategic decision making to accelerate the growth of the business. The report additionally presents a complete analysis of the current and future market scenario of the Telemedicine industry.



