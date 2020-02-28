Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2020 -- The rise in geriatric population and the increasing demand for proper healthcare and medical services to suffice to their needs is boosting the global telemedicine market says Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled "Telemedicine Market Size", Share and Global Trend By Type (Products, Services), By Application (Teleradiology, m Telepathology, Teledermatology, Telepsychiatry, Telecardiology, Others), By Modality (Store-and-forward (Asynchronous), Real-time (Synchronous), Others), By End User (Healthcare Facilities, Homecare), and Geography Forecast till 2026". This report highlights all factors driving and restricting the growth of telemedicine market. The information provided in the report is collected from trusted source, within the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.



Report Highlights:



Detailed Historical Overview

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market Dynamics of the Industry

In-depth Market Segmentation

Historical and Projected Market Sizing in Terms of Value

Recent Market Trends and Impact Factors

R&D Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered:



The study covers key players operating in the telemedicine market along with prime schemes and strategies implemented by each player to hold high positions in the industry. Such a tough vendor landscape provides a competitive outlook of the industry, consequently existing as a key insight.



SnapMD, Inc.

MDLIVE Inc.

Encounter Telemedicine

MD

MeMD

InTouch Technologies, Inc.

GlobalMed



Request a Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/telemedicine-market-101067



Advent of Technology, such as Cardiology and Radiology to Promote Growth of Market



An important factor fueling the demand for telemedicine technology in the world market is the rise in the aged population and their vulnerability towards various health problems. Expansion of healthcare infrastructure and improving healthcare and medical services are promoting the growth of telemedicine software worldwide. In addition, paying frequent visits to the hospital may also be a hassle, especially when dealing with aged people. Telemedicine provides a platform for treating patients without the need to visit clinics and hospitals.



Telemedicine is cost-effective, which is a key factor fueling their demand worldwide. Besides this, the gradual shift from traditional health consultation to teleconsultation is also driving the market. Telemedicine technology has the potential to address the medical needs of the unmet population, therefore, governments are also supporting this software in order to meet the medical needs of their people. Furthermore, the advent of advanced technologies such as radiology, behavioral health, cardiology, and others is expected to boost the telemedicine technology market in the near future.



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/telemedicine-market-101067



Need to Provide Proper Medical Service in Developing Nations to Help Asia Pacific Register Rapid Growth



Fortune Business Insights foresees the global telemedicine market to be dominated by North America. Access to favorable reimbursement policies is supporting the market's expansion in developed nations such as Canada and the U.S. In addition, the telemedicine market in North America is also driven by the strong establishment of healthcare centers and availability of skilled medical practitioners. Government support plays a major role in the growth of the telemedicine market in this region. For instance, the Florida Senate passed House Bill 23 in April 2019 to standardize the telemedicine and telehealth practices. Such support from government is further propelling the growth of the market in the region. Furthermore, the presence of major players of telemedicine market in North America and the surge in the number of e-visits will also help the regional market to continue its dominance in the coming years.



Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Overview of Telemedicine Services

Reimbursement Scenario - For Key Countries

Overview of Telemedicine Policies - For Key Countries

Technological Advancements in Telemedicine Market

Startups with their Funding Overview

Key industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

Global Telemedicine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

Products

Services

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

Teleradiology

Telepathology

Teledermatology

Telepsychiatry

Telecardiology

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Modality

Store-and-forward (Asynchronous)

Real-time (Synchronous)

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

Healthcare Facilities

Homecare

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued...!



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/telemedicine-market-101067



Research Methodology:



Fortune Business Insights follows a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.



Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.



Reasons to Purchase this Report:



Estimates Telemedicine Market trends with SWOT analysis.

Detailed business profiles including product offerings, recent developments, key financial information, and strategies employed by main market players.

Analysis of various regions and countries that includes the demand and supply based actions, which consequently have a major influence on the market's expansion.

Market dynamics and opportunities for growth for players in the near future.

Competitive landscape describing the market revenue shares of key players.

Market segmentation analysis that deals with quantitative and qualitative research, discussing the influence of policy-based and economical aspects.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



What are the key technological and Telemedicine Market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Why Choose Fortune Business Insights?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Telemedicine Market growth?



More Trending Topics from Fortune Business Insights:



Incontinence Care Products Market to Exhibit 6.9% CAGR by 2026, Market to Gain from Increasing adoption of Home Care Services, Projects Fortune Business Insights™



Blood Glucose Meters Market to reach US$ 15,415.6 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.6% | Fortune Business Insights



Mobility Devices Market to Reach $14.86 Billion by 2026; Rising Incidence of Physical Disabilities Worldwide to Favor Growth of the Market: Fortune Business Insights™



About Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.



308, Supreme Headquarters,



Survey No. 36, Baner,



Pune-Bangalore Highway,



Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:



US :+1 424 253 0390



UK : +44 2071 939123



APAC : +91 744 740 1245



Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs