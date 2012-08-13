Telemedicine Market in India 2012 - New Market Research Report

New Healthcare market report from Netscribes: "Telemedicine Market in India 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- Continual improvement in the field of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) coupled with favorable demographics prevailing in India is predominantly driving the telemedicine market in India. The market receives plenty of government attention which in turn further proves to be a boon for growth. Competition in the market is healthy wherein most of the players are focusing on the rural sections of India.
The report begins with an introduction section, featuring an illustration defining the concept of telemedicine. It depicts all the components that actually build up telemedicine system.
Market overview section of the report talks about the Indian market as a whole and highlights crucial aspect of the market such as factors driving the market, government participation, proportion of telemedicine within the overall healthcare sector and the preferred business model by vendors in the market. The section features forecasted market figures (2011-2015e) as well. Telemedicine snapshot portion has been derived after a thorough research, wherein key strategic insights about the market has been mentioned so as to provide a clear cut idea about the market scenario in India in current times.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
SWOT analysis of the overall telemedicine market has been done and presented in the report, which further provides readers with the relevant strength, weakness, opportunities and threats for the market in India. The section features a detailed analysis of each SWOT point.
Telemedicine technology of the report talks about the various technological concepts that currently prevail in the market. The technological models that have been mentioned in the report include Point to Point, Point to Multipoint and Multipoint to Multipoint models. Each individual model has been represented graphically in order to give the reader a visual point of reference and make the concept easier to understand. The section is immediately followed by Major Application Area section which talks about the various healthcare areas within which telemedicine has gained a significant amount of traction over the years. Players operating in these areas are witnessing a steady growth and a strong boost is further anticipated in the enduing years.
Government Initiative section talks about all the major steps taken so far by the Government of India (GoI). The key steps identified so far includes the formation of departments and organization such as Department of Information Technology, Indian Space Research Organization, Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The report features a comprehensive list of all the major initiatives taken by these fundamental bodies. The section will be useful in figuring out the key incentives or the benefits that players in the market are subjected to.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Polycom Inc, Fortis Healthcare India Ltd., Wipro Ltd., Apollo Telehealth Services Pvt. Ltd., Cisco Systems India Pvt. Ltd., Narayana Hrudayalaya, Religare Technologies Ltd., Teleradiology Solutions Pvt Ltd., Televital India Pvt. Ltd.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Business Survey: Revenue Growth Trends and Key Markets for Growth in 2012-2013
- Global Packaging Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global PackagingIndustry
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Food and Beverage Industry
- Global Pharmaceutical Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Pharmaceutical Industry
- Global Mining Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Mining Industry
- Global Power Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Power Industry
- Global Construction Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Construction Industry
- Global Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Beverage Industry
- Global Airports Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Airports Industry
- Global Airports Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Airports Industry