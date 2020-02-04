London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- Telemedicine allows healthcare professionals to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients in remote locations by using telecommunications and information technology as medium of communication between patients and doctors. Telemedicine is also referred to as telehealth or e-health.



Growth in the telemedicine market in the historic period resulted from rise in base of geriatric population, increased medical treatments in remote locations, technological advances and rise in demand for quality healthcare. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were dearth of trained professionals, and high cost of telemedicine technologies.



Wireless devices such as smartphones and mobile phones are now a ubiquitous element of everyday life across the world. e-Marketer, a service which closely follows the digital marketing, media, and commerce industries, estimates that the number of US consumers with smartphones will be more than double from 93.1 million at the end of 2011 to 192.4 million by 2016.



Browse Complete Report @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/telemedicine-technologies-market



Telemedicine Technologies Market Segmentation:-



By Service Type - The telemedicine technologies market is segmented by service area into

1.Tele-Home

2.Tele-Hospital



Tele-Hospital is segmented into B2B tele-hospital, and B2C tele-hospital.



By Application - The telemedicine technologies market is segmented by end user gender into

1.Tele-Radiology

2.Tele-Consultation

3.Tele-Monitoring

4.Tele-Surgery

5.Others



Growth has accelerated in all the segments of the global telemedicine technologies market by application.



Request For A Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=1853&type=smp



By Geography - The telemedicine technologies market is segmented into

1.North America

2.Western Europe

3.Asia Pacific

4.Eastern Europe

5.South America

6.Middle East

7.Africa



Some of the major key players involved in the Telemedicine Technologies Market are Aerotel Medical Systems, Cerner Corporation, AMD Telemedicine, GE Healthcare (Subsidiary of GE), Polycom Inc., Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Baxter International, Cisco, McKesson Corporation, Apollo PACS, Cerner, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, United Therapeutics.



Place a DIRECT PURCHASE ORDER of entire 180+ pages report @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=1853



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.



Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/