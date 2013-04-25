Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Diet Doc hCG diets now utilizes the expansive reach of the internet to provide more patients with access to the nation’s most comprehensive weight loss system. In an article just published by Everyday Health, the effectiveness of online medical treatment, or telemedicine, for patients with Parkinson’s disease was found to be just as effective as in-person medical care and provided patients with easier access to health care and specialists largely practicing in major cities. Like those patients seeking help with Parkinson’s disease, many patients seeking treatment for their weight may not have immediate access to in-person care or may even feel embarrassed to seek out face to face treatment for their weight. Weight loss treatment through telemedicine connects those patients without access, or who experience embarrassment because of weight gain, to Diet Doc physicians, nurses and nutritionists that can help achieve easy, fast weight loss as well as a healthy change in lifestyle.



The recent experiment conducted by the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine studied twenty Parkinson’s disease patients with home internet access to determine whether telemedicine can be just as effective as in-person physician treatment. Researchers concluded their study after a seven-month observation of the subjects and concluded that telemedicine using web conferencing tools can be as effective as in-person medical treatment for patients with Parkinson’s disease. They also determined that telemedicine saved the subjects and caregivers approximately 100 miles of travel distance and three hours of time leading researchers to believe that telemedicine may provide better access to health specialists more likely to practice in larger medical facilities in major cities. Study leader, Ray Dorsey, M.D., M.B.A., stated, “If this proof-of-concept study is affirmed, the findings open the door to a new era where anyone anywhere can receive the care she needs.”



Diet Doc recognized the impact telemedicine can have on weight loss in America and created the only safe and effective hCG diets available that are completely monitored using the internet, telephone and web conferencing tools such as Skype. Diet Doc has helped thousands of patients with safe and rapid weight loss and has become the nation’s leader in comprehensive medical weight loss through telemedicine.



Certified nutritionists create personalized diet plans that, when used in conjunction with prescription hCG, allow patients to safely and rapidly lose weight. Each potential Diet Doc patient undergoes an extensive, online evaluation prior to a consultation with a Diet Doc physician. The initial physician consultation and each subsequent consultation occur over the telephone or by using web conference tools, such as Skype, allowing patients to receive beneficial weight loss treatment in the comfort of their own home. By utilizing telemedicine, Diet Doc’s dedicated and compassionate staff of physicians, nutritionists and nurses is available for unlimited consultations, support, guidance and encouragement six days per week. The Diet Doc team is focused on helping clients achieve weight loss goals while maintaining these goals through long-term lifestyle changes without ever stepping into a crowded and impersonal doctor’s office.



