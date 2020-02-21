Telemental Health Market Report 2019: CAGR of 24.65%, MDLIVE Inc., TalkSession Inc., Talkspace, Virtual Therapy Center, LLC, Teladoc, Inc., WeCounsel

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2020 -- Global Telemental Health Market has been provided in the latest report launched by Data Bridge Market Research that primarily focuses on the World industry trends, demand, Share, Consumption and Growth with competitive analysis and Future Forecast 2019-2026



Global Telemental Health Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 15.15 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 24.65% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 2.60 billion in the year of 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients.



Few of the major competitors currently working in the telemental health market are



Cisco Systems, Inc. (US),



AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc (US),



Aerotel Medical Systems (1998) Ltd. (Israel),



Medtronic (Ireland),



Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland),



McKesson Corporation (US),



Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands),



Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc. (US),



Cerner Corporation (US),



Allscripts (US),



InTouch Technologies, Inc. (US),



Resideo Technologies, Inc. (US),



BioTelemetry, Inc. (US),



OBS Medical Ltd. (UK),



American Well (US),



Empower Interactive, Inc. (US),



MDLIVE Inc. (US),



TalkSession Inc. (US),



Talkspace (US),



Virtual Therapy Center, LLC (US),



Teladoc, Inc. (US),



WeCounsel (US),



few among others.



Market Drivers





- Prevalence of mental disorders in all age groups is going to drive the market.



- Time efficient and low cost services



- Rise in acceptance of telemental health





Market Restraints





- Fewer facilities in the remote areas



- Lack of skilled expertise in remote areas



- Fewer government initiatives taken in this direction.



- Technological advancements in telecommunication infrastructure





Segmentation: Global Telemental Health Market



By Mental Disorders





- Panic disorder



- Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder



- Depression



- Posttraumatic Stress Disorder





By Type





- Telepsychology



- Telepsychiatry



- Telebehavioral Health





By Component





- Services



- Software



- Hardware





By End- User





- Providers



- Payers





By Mode of Delivery





- Web-Based Delivery Mode



- Cloud-Based Delivery Mode



- On-Premise Delivery Mode





By Geography





- North America





- US



- Canada



- Mexico









- South America





- Brazil



- Argentina



- Rest of South America









- Europe





- Germany



- France



- United Kingdom



- Italy



- Spain



- Russia



- Turkey



- Belgium



- Netherlands



- Switzerland



- Rest of Europe









- Asia-Pacific





- Japan



- China



- South Korea



- India



- Australia



- Singapore



- Thailand



- Malaysia



- Indonesia



- Philippines



- Rest of Asia Pacific









- Middle East & Africa





- South Africa



- Egypt



- Saudi Arabia



- United Arab Emirates



- Israel



- Rest of Middle East & Africa











Key Developments in the Market:





- On 17thApril, 2018, AMD Global Telemedicine Inc., announced the development of OnDemand Visit, a direct-to-consumer telehealth platform. OnDemand Visit is a platform for healthcare providers to manage their own virtual care offerings, as an alternative to outsourcing their telemedicine needs and services.



- On 5thMarch, 2019, McKesson Corporation, the global healthcare leader, announced collaboration with technology leader Navigating Cancer, to offer an enhanced Patient Relationship Management (PRM) platform for community-based oncologists. This platform is a comprehensive clinical workflow tool for oncology teams and patients that provides integrated, personalized care.





Reasons to Purchase this Report





- Current and future of global telemental health market outlook in the developed and emerging markets



- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period



- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period



- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players





Customization of the Report:





- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level



- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)





Table of Contents:





- Introduction



- Market Segmentation



- Market Overview



- Executive Summary



- Premium Insights



- Global, By Component



- Product Type



- Delivery



- Industry Type



- Geography





10.1. Overview



10.2. North America



10.3. Europe



10.4. Asia-Pacific



10.5. South America



10.6. Middle East & Africa





- Company Landscape



- Company Profiles



- Related Reports





