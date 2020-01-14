Telemental Health Market to See Huge Growth in Future - TalkSession Inc., Talkspace , Virtual Therapy Center, LLC , Teladoc, Inc., WeCounsel

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2020 -- Telemental health is a division of Telehealth market. Telemental health, the use of telemedicine technology which provides mental health services from a distance. Additionally, it also provides consultation, supervision, health intervention, assessment, education, and information across distances.



According to World Health Organization, there were approximately 500 million people having mental disorders, almost more than half of these cases could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical treatment. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.



Global Telemental Health Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 15.15 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 24.65% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 2.60 billion in the year of 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients. Global Telemental Health Market By Mental Disorders (Panic disorder, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, Depression, Posttraumatic Stress Disorder), Type (Telepsychology, Telepsychiatry, Telebehavioral Health), Component (Services, Software, Hardware), Mode of Delivery (Web-Based Delivery Mode, Cloud-Based Delivery Mode, On-Premise Delivery Mode), End- User (providers, payers and patients), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - Forecast to 2026



Few of the major competitors currently working in the telemental health market are Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc (US), Aerotel Medical Systems (1998) Ltd. (Israel), Medtronic (Ireland), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), McKesson Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc. (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts (US), InTouch Technologies, Inc. (US), Resideo Technologies, Inc. (US), BioTelemetry, Inc. (US), OBS Medical Ltd. (UK), American Well (US), Empower Interactive, Inc. (US), MDLIVE Inc. (US), TalkSession Inc. (US), Talkspace (US), Virtual Therapy Center, LLC (US), Teladoc, Inc. (US), WeCounsel (US), and few among others.



Market Drivers



- Prevalence of mental disorders in all age groups is going to drive the market.



- Time efficient and low cost services



- Rise in acceptance of telemental health



Market Restraints



- Fewer facilities in the remote areas



- Lack of skilled expertise in remote areas



- Fewer government initiatives taken in this direction.



- Technological advancements in telecommunication infrastructure



Segmentation: Global Telemental Health Market



By Mental Disorders



- Panic disorder

- Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

- Depression

- Posttraumatic Stress Disorder



By Type



- Telepsychology

- Telepsychiatry

- Telebehavioral Health



By Component



- Services

- Software

- Hardware



By End- User



- Providers

- Payers



By Mode of Delivery



- Web-Based Delivery Mode

- Cloud-Based Delivery Mode

- On-Premise Delivery Mode



By Geography



- North America



- South America



- Europe



- Asia-Pacific



- Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:



- On 17th April, 2018, AMD Global Telemedicine Inc., announced the development of OnDemand Visit, a direct-to-consumer telehealth platform. OnDemand Visit is a platform for healthcare providers to manage their own virtual care offerings, as an alternative to outsourcing their telemedicine needs and services.



- On 5th March, 2019, McKesson Corporation, the global healthcare leader, announced collaboration with technology leader Navigating Cancer, to offer an enhanced Patient Relationship Management (PRM) platform for community-based oncologists. This platform is a comprehensive clinical workflow tool for oncology teams and patients that provides integrated, personalized care.



Table of Contents:



1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports



