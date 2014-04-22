Telemetry Expert to Lead IMET's Engineering Team

Southampton, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Timothy M. Kelly, a noted telemetry engineering consultant to Fortune 500 firms and former sales executive for an international manufacturer of telemetry systems, has been named Engineering Manager of IMET Corporation, electronic product development and PCB assembly specialists.



In announcing the appointment, CEO Tom Krol disclosed his almost 20-year personal friendship with Kelly, which began when they met at his first job at Aydin Vector in the early nineties. “Kelly’s duties will fully involve his administrative as well as his obvious engineering skills in overseeing our staff of seven highly skilled engineers who until now have had scant leadership,” the CEO stated.



Krol admitted his pursuit of Kelly began almost a year ago, when a major influx of incoming purchase orders for product development and PCB assembly projects forced him to declare an unprecedented 90-day moratorium in responding to RFQs. “The resulting loss of business made me realize the need for a take-charge guy like Tim,” the CEO stated.



Kelly’s background includes a consultancy to the telemetry industry, serving clients that included Lockheed, Boeing, Raytheon, Sikorsky and other high-profile companies. He advised each of them on equipment choices and oversaw product development and PCB assembly, as well as installation and training of flight recorders, PCM encoders and system design hardware. Previously, he was a regional sales manager for Zodiac Data Systems, a French manufacturer of telemetry systems. His territory covered northeastern US and all of Canada. A native of Philadelphia, Kelly received his MEE degree from Drexel University.



About IMET Corporation

Established in 2000, IMET has served numerous OEMs with a full range of product development services, including design, electronics engineering, prototyping, product development and PCB assembly. Its 15,000 sq. ft. facility in suburban Philadelphia is staffed by seven engineers and support personnel who manage three automated PCB assembly lines and accompanying inspection and work stations. Industries served include medical equipment, automotive, military and aerospace, as well as consumer products ranging from electronic toys and games to multi-application interactive devices. Contact: IMET Corp., 505 Keystone Rd., Unit E, Southampton, PA 18966. 267-288-5330. fax: 267-288-5493. Web: www.imetcorporation.com