Telemetry Market Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications, Growth Factors & Analysis – 2027

Telemetry Market: Introduction



Telemetry is the programmed or automatic measurement solution, which also allows for wireless transmission of data from various remote sources.



Telemetry Market: Drivers and Restraints



Growing incidents of cardiovascular disorder coupled with increasing awareness among patients and healthcare practitioner to adopt technology advanced products, both the factor together contributing to the growth of the telemetry market.



Moreover, supportive government initiatives paired with growing R&D initiatives are the other factors attributing to the growth of telemetry market. Also, increasing application demand of telemetry for connected car concept, smart meters for energy utilization, lighting management, and smart sensors are the other crucial parameters attributing to the growth of the telemetry market during the forecast period.



Global Telemetry Market: Market Segmentation



Global Telemetry Market can be divided into five segments, on the basis of technology, component, application, sensor, and region.



Segmentation on the basis of the technology for Telemetry Market as:-



The major segments of Telemetry Market on the basis of the technology include Wire-Link Or Wired Telemetry, Wireless Telemetry, Digital Telemetry, Data Loggers and Acoustic Telemetry



Segmentation on the basis of the component for Telemetry Market as:-



The major segments of Telemetry Market on the basis of the component include Telemetry Transmitter and Components of Receiver



Segmentation on the basis of the application for Telemetry Market as:-



The major segments of Telemetry Market on the basis of the application include Healthcare/ Medicine, Vehicle Telemetry (Telematics), Retail Telemetry, Aerospace and Defense, Logistics and Transportation, Oil & Gas, Energy and Power Utilities and others



Segmentation on the basis of the sensor for Telemetry Market as:-



The major segments of Telemetry Market on the basis of the sensor include Optical Rpm Sensors, Vehicle Dynamics Sensors, GPS Sensors, Magnetic Rpm Sensors, Resistance Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Torque Sensors, Current/Voltage Sensors, Position Sensors, Displacement Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Vibration Sensors, Load Cell Sensors and Phasor Sensors



The major player operating in Telemetry Market includes -



-Siemens AG

-GE Healthcare

-Astro-Med Inc.

-Rogers Communications Inc.

-Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW)

-Philips Healthcare

-Lindsay Corporation

-Schneider Electric

-Verizon Communications Inc.

-Kongsberg Gruppen

-Honeywell International Inc.

-BioTelemetry Inc.

-Schlumberger Ltd.

-L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.

-Sierra Wireless Inc.

-Cobham Plc.

-IBM Corp

-Finmeccanica SPA.