TelePacific's John Cummings, Best Business Internet in Los Angeles, Launches New Website

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- John Cummings of TelePacific Communications has launched a new website and provides the Best business Internet in Los Angeles for Business Customers who want to improve Dedicated Internet Connectivity for VOIP, VPNs, Network Redundancy and Access to Cloud Services.



The new website is a part of TelePacifics’s main website where customers can view Mr. Cummings profile as well as view all of the products and services provided by the best business Internet in Los Angeles. This personalized approach is what his customers are looking for to easily connect with him to upgrade and improve their telecommunications and Internet connectivity.



“At TelePacific we commit to a personal approach and a best-in-class customer experience. Internally, we hold ourselves accountable to high standards of customer responsiveness and satisfaction. Applying our expertise in design, setup and project management for the Best business Internet in Los Angeles, we earn an overall 95% customer-satisfaction rating as a top rated Business ISP”, said John.



These are the many reasons why TelePacific is the top choice for dedicated Internet service in Los Angeles. You can visit his website at John Cummings Website or call him to set up a free Internet and telecommunications analysis at (626) 710-6008.



In addition to providing Los Angeles best business Internet service, he consults companies with both traditional telco as well as voice over IP, and Hosted VoIP. TelePacific offers a full range of Internet based Data and Cloud services including server colocation in 9 different data centers, a national private MPLS service and also managed security and back-up solutions. Many of his customers utilize TelePacific’s leading Fixed Wireless Internet as either their core Internet service or as a Disaster Recovery failover.



John Cummings can be reached at the agency by phone at (626) 710-60



TelePacific Communications

515 S. Flower St. 47th Floor

Los Angeles, CA 90071

Media Contact: John Cummings

Phone: (626) 710-6008

Email: jcummings@telepacific.com

Web Site: http://products.telepacific.com/?repID=9565