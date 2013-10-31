Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Telephone and Data Systems, Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Telephone and Data Systems, Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Telephone and Data Systems, Inc."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), along with its subsidiaries provides wireless and wireline telephone services, broadband, TV and voice, hosted and managed services in the US. It also offers prepaid and postpaid plans, data services, smartphone messaging, local and long distance telephone, and voice over internet protocol, among others. TDS also offers wireless devices such as handsets, modems, mobile hotspots and tablets and accessories. In addition, the company provides collocation, hosting and cloud computing services, apart from providing management services for information technology infrastructure projects. At December 31, 2012, the company served approximately six million wireless and one million wireline customers. TDS is headquartered in Chicago (Illinois), the US.



Companies Mentioned



Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.



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