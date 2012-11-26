Telephone Answering Service Knows How to Feel the Christmas Spirit

Riverside, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- Although it is still in the mid seventies outside the walls of our telephone answering service, inside it is getting mighty festive. The empty shoeboxes have arrived, and the Christmas spirit has come to life! It’s that time of the year for us at PCN to participate in our favorite program – Operation Christmas Child!



This year, we are especially excited because PCN employees will pack 50 shoeboxes to the brim with gifts for needy boys and girls ages 2-14 around the world. While these shoeboxes might look pretty plain to you and I, these red and green boxes will bring incredible joy to boys and girls from all over the world. You see, the boxes will be filled with toys, scarves, hats, mittens, school supplies, and of course CANDY! And these boxes may be the only Christmas presents that a child gets this year, so imagine the excitement in a child’s face when he or she opens a shoebox and finds it full of fun and yummy things just for him or her!



Operation Christmas Child has been a wonderful way for PCN to provide employees with the opportunity to GIVE through teamwork and through our Lord Jesus Christ. Our staff is very proud and excited to be a part of this program, and we would encourage any business to participate.



Samaritans Purse has provided emergency relief to victims of natural disaster, war, disease, and famine around the world. Operation Christmas Child has packed and distributed shoeboxes to the needy worldwide since 1993.



You too can help Operation Christmas Child surpass 1 million shoeboxes! To learn more, visit their website at http://www.samaritanspurse.org/



