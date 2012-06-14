Telephone Headset Changes for 2012 by TheHeadsetShop.com

Burlingame, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2012 -- The year 2012 has delivered a variety of new changes and upgrades for telephone headsets in the office and call center. At TheHeadsetShop.com in Burlingame, CA we specialize in the latest in telecommunications technology industry wide. In 2012 manufactures such as Plantronics, GN Netcom and Jabra have introduced new wireless phone headsets featuring remote answering and noise reduction microphones.



Consumers interested in buying a new telephone headset should consider upgrading to the latest technology in order to have a lengthy return on investment. Users buying either new wireless or corded headsets should purchase headsets with built in noise canceling technology for blocking out most unwanted background noise. All wireless headsets include noise cancelling but remote answering is sold separately. Users have the ability to purchase the remote handset lifter with cordless headsets to answer calls while away from their desk. TheHeadsetShop.com states that most users buying a new cordless headset also buy the optional remote handset lifter which allows users to answer calls up to 400 feet away from their desk.



TheHeadsetShop.com also recommends purchasing a convertible headset for users that are unsure which model to get. Convertible designed wireless headsets feature multiple wearing styles which usually include over the head and over the ear options and in some cases even behind the neck. TheHeadsetShop.com sells a variety of convertible designed telephone headsets as they work well for companies that share headsets throughout the day. Top features provided by manufactures in 2012 include LCD touch screen navigation, multi-function wireless headsets for desk phone, computer and Bluetooth cell phone. Noise cancellation has been around for years and still is highly recommended at TheHeadsetShop.com for providing users the best in telecommunications experiences.



About TheHeadsetShop.com

At TheHeadsetShop.com which specializes in telephone headsets and wireless headsets provides a 30 day manufacture warranty so users can feel comfortable in selecting the correct model for their office or call center.TheHeadsetShop.com