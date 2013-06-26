Telephone Research & Recruiting Still Key in the Internet Age

Baltimore, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Today, it seems as if the vast power of the internet is what makes the world go round, helping businesses grow, thrive and compete. Yet, the proven power of telephone research for recruiting is still essential for any business or organization seeking to find the most qualified candidates for hard to fill positions. ExecuQuest Corp. knows firsthand how crucial direct telephone sourcing remains, even in the internet age, and continues to deliver to their clients unmatched results.



Studies show that between 34 and 82 percent of candidates are unidentifiable via the web alone. That means recruitment companies who rely solely on LinkedIn or other online outlets are potentially missing a huge portion of individuals, including those who may be the most highly qualified. A recent Yield for Research Investment (YFRI) showed the great value of EQC to their clients.



They produced a tremendous 65 to 81 percent savings versus other recruiting partners. Research services can be stopped and started, or ramped up, to meet any potential need, a tight budget or deadline. EQC got the job done for less, while competitors charging contingency fees would have charged more than two or three times the fees. And the cost of research services diminish over time as more hires are realized at no additional cost.



In this instance, out of 58 total candidates identified, 25 were not identifiable on LinkedIn, 40 were phone screened, 12 new recommendations were discovered, and 31 not interested candidates were immediately ruled out. The five most qualified and desirable candidates were presented, two were hired, and four were kept in a pipeline for potential openings and positions, to be hired later at no additional cost.



Improving the recruitment process means finding the most qualified candidates, from the most desirable companies, rather than simply the most readily accessible candidates. Telephone research and direct phone sourcing are the necessary tools required to produce these individuals and to meet your critical need with the most qualified talent, not the most readily available talent.



EQC's proven, ethical and professional phone sourcing strategies produce qualified, vetted candidates in the most efficient and cost-effective way possible.



EQC's proven, ethical and professional phone sourcing strategies produce qualified, vetted candidates in the most efficient and cost-effective way possible.



About ExecuQuest Corp.

ExecuQuest Corp. utilizes a proven development process centered on original telephone research to supplement secondary Internet research. EQC provides clients with high-impact market research/competitive intelligence, accurate candidate identification of the most qualified candidates, training in the lost art of telephone recruiting, and results with integrity.



Chief Sourcing Strategist Conni LaDouceur founded ExecuQuest Corp. in 1985 and her successful strategies and continued passion have led the company to become a successful industry leader. For more information, visit ExecuQuest Corp. online at EQCAdvisors.com, or call Conni and her team directly at 410-667-8400.