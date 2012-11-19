Telepresence Market in the US 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- The Telepresence market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 27.22 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing global expansion of organizations. The Telepresence market in the US has also been witnessing the evolution of robotic telepresence. However, the lack of availability of reliable internet connectivity could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Telepresence Market in the US 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the US, it also covers the Telepresence market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Cisco Systems Inc., Polycom Inc., LifeSize Communications Inc. and Teliris Inc.



Other vendor mentioned in the report is Vidyo Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/91674/telepresence-market-in-the-us-2011-2015.html