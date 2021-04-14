Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- The global telepresence robot market size is expected to reach USD 684.4 Million at a steady CAGR of 15.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the telepresence robot market can be attributed to increasing application of telepresence robots in the healthcare industry for remote applications, including consultations with doctors, healthcare professionals, and patients. Telepresence robots are widely used in hospitals for patient bedside care and data monitoring, rehabilitation, carrying medical supplies to operating theaters, room disinfection, and lab automation assistance



Get a sample of the report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/590



The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Telepresence Robot market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Key players in the market include Mantaro Networks Inc., AMY Robotics, Double Robotics, VGo Communications Inc., SuperDroid Robots, Inbot Technology Ltd., Qihan Technology Co. Ltd., Ava Robotics Inc., InTouch Technologies Inc., and Wicron.



Market Overview:



The report bifurcates the Telepresence Robot market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.



Emergen Research has segmented the global telepresence robot market on the basis of component, product type, application, and region:



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Display

Camera

Speaker

Control System & Sensors

Power Source

Others



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Mobile

Stationary



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Healthcare

Education

Homecare

Enterprise

Others



Key Objectives of the Global Telepresence Robot Market Report:



An all-inclusive analysis and forecast estimation of the market have been included in this report.



The report offers valuable insights into the major drivers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges faced by the global Telepresence Robot market and its leading players.



The report sheds light on the prominent market contenders, as well as their business strategies and long-term expansion plans.



For more informative information, please visit us @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/telepresence-robot-market



Regional Landscape section of the Telepresence Robot report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.



The various regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Report Highlights:



Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Telepresence Robot business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.



The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).



The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.



The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.



Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/590



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Telepresence Robot Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Telepresence Robot Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers' analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing application of telepresence robot in the healthcare industry



4.2.2.2. Rising demand for teleconferences and remote workforce management



4.2.2.3. Growing demand for telepresence robots from education sector



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High cost of telepresence robots



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Continued…!



Quick Buy—Telepresence Robot Market Research Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/590



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization feature, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

About Us:



At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs