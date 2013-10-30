New Computer Technology market report from Markets and Markets: "Teleprotection Market - By Product Type (Teleprotection units, Communication Network Technology, Software, Services), Components (IED, Interface Device, SCADA), Applications (Power, Telecom) and Geography - Analysis & Forecast (2013 - 2018)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Teleprotection market is at its early growth stage; however, it has a high potential across various industry verticals like power, telecom, oil & gas, transportation, information technology, aerospace & defense and so on. The increasing demand for energy saving and seamless transmission will boost the market with the help of advanced communication and network technologies. The market is in its growth stage and penetrating very fast. The market is estimated to reach $9.31 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 28.67% from 2013 to 2018.
This report based on an in-depth research study on the market and its related industries, focuses on the complete global market for all types of products which are available commercially and which are yet to commercialize in the near future (before 2018). The report presents a detailed insight on the current industry, and identifies key trends of various segments of the market with in-depth quantitative and qualitative information. The report segments the market on the basis of types of products, components, application, and geography. Further, it contains revenue forecasts, and trend analysis with respect to the market's timeliness.
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Major players in this market include ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Alcatel Lucent S.A. (France), Alstom S.A. (France), Cisco Systems (U.S.), DNV Kema (The Netherlands), GE Energy (U.S.), Nokia (Finland), Telco systems (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.) and so on.
Following is the detailed explanation of each segment:
Market by types of Products:
The product market can be divided into teleprotection unit, communication network technology, teleprotection software and services. The unit part can again be sub-divided into Directional electrical interface equipment, Optical interface equipment, Data terminal equipment (DTE), Data circuit terminating (communication) equipment (DCE), Multi-service access equipment and so on. The communication network technology can again be sub-segmented into conventional and advanced systems. The conventional methods consist of TDM (Time-division multiplexing); TDM over IP (time-division multiplexing over internet protocol) and PSN (Public switched network) while advanced methods consist of IP/MPLS (internet protocol/multi- protocol label switching) and SDH/SONET (synchronous digital hierarchy/synchronous optical network). The teleprotection software consists of synchrophasors software, event analysis software, network management system software and so on.
Market by Components:
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