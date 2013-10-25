Teleprotection Market Growing at a CAGR of 28.67% to 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- According to a new market research report, “Teleprotection Market - By Product Type (Teleprotection Units, Communication Network Technology, Software, Services), Components (IED, Interface Device, SCADA), Applications (Power, Telecom) and Geography - Analysis & Forecast (2013–2018)”, the teleprotection market is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 28.67% from 2013 to 2018 which includes in-depth segmentation of products, components and application and geography.



Browse 96 market data tables and 80 figures spread through 336 pages and in-depth TOC on “Teleprotection Market - By Product Type (Teleprotection units, Communication Network Technology, Software, Services), Components (IED, Interface Device, SCADA), Applications (Power, Telecom) and Geography - Analysis & Forecast (2013 - 2018)"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/teleprotection-market-1254.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.



Teleprotection market is in its early stage however contains a great potential across so many industry verticals such as power sector, telecom, oil & gas, transportation, information technology, aerospace & defense and so on. The increasing demand of energy saving and seamless transmission will boost the market in the days to come with the help of advanced communication and network technologies. The Diverse new product requirements in Military, Aerospace & Defense and information technology sectors and Integration with Intelligent and advanced communication technologies would be the captivating essentials for new entrants as well as winning opportunities for the established players.



This report describes the market trends, drivers, and challenges with respect to the teleprotection market and forecasts the market to 2018, based on product, components, applications, and geography. This global report gives a bird’s eye-view of the market across geographies - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW (Rest of the World). North America is the largest geography in terms of teleprotection market value. APAC has been identified as the fastest growing region, with China and Japan leading the way. Europe and ROW are also promising markets, with Germany and the U.K. in Europe, and the Middle-East and Latin America in ROW providing impetus to the growth. The report profiles 22 promising players in the teleprotection market ecosystem.



The competitive landscape of the market presents a very interesting picture, where large number of small players has become a force to reckon with. The market is witnessing large scale collaboration and partnership across the value chain with number of tier-one players around the globe.



Major players in this teleprotection market include ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Alcatel Lucent S.A. (France), Alstom S.A. (France), Cisco Systems (U.S.), DNV Kema (The Netherlands), GE Energy (U.S.), Nokia (Finland), Telco systems (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.) and so on.



Browse related reports:

Smart Homes Market - by Products (Security, Access, Lighting, Entertainment, Energy Management Systems, HVAC, and Ballast & Battery Pack), Services (Installation & Repair, Renovation & Customization) and Geography - Analysis & Global Forecast (2013 - 2020)

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/smart-homes-and-assisted-living-advanced-technologie-and-global-market-121.html



LiDAR Market by Components (INS, Laser, GPS/GNSS, Camera, MEMS), Product Types (Airborne, Mobile, Terrestrial), Applications (Corridor Mapping, Forestry, Mining, Topographic Surveying, Volumetric Mapping) - Analysis & Forecast (2013 - 2018)

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/lidar-market-1261.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. M&M covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304 Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog:http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com

Connect with us on LinkedIn:http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets