Teleradiology Market to Surpass USD 3.78 Billion Globally by 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Teleradiology refers to the electronic transmission of radiological images from one location to another in a digital format via internet technology. Image transfer is carried out from the primary acquisition site (sender’s end) to a secondary location (receiver’s end) for the purpose of either official diagnosis or consultation. Consistent developments in digital imaging technology coupled with fewer radiologists across the globe favor the growth and acceptance of teleradiology technologies and services. Also, in addition, increasing acceptance of internet technology and social media platforms will further augment the diffusion of teleradiology practices worldwide. Continuous upgradation of Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) and Radiology Information Systems (RIS), has enhanced the overall teleradiology process (right from image capture, storage, processing and reporting).



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This report encompasses a detailed study of various imaging modalities such as X-ray, ultrasound, Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and nuclear imaging. X-ray teleradiology promises lucrative business opportunities owing to its increased awareness, increasing digitalization that aids in enhancing the teleradiology process and low costs as compared to other modalities. Ultrasound is one of the typical imaging technologies, most popular in diagnosing women’s ailments and is employed majorly to visualize and track development stages of the fetus during pregnancy. Ultrasound imaging technology is more advantageous than x-rays and MRI due to its minimal invasive nature coupled with lower exposure to radiation. Diffusion of CT scan imaging technology is increasing as it enables detailed visualization and diagnosis of abnormalities of the chest, abdomen, liver, pancreas and others. With the increasing number of healthcare institutions equipped with CT scanners, the feasibility and accessibility to radiologic interpretation is also increasing. MRI imaging technology involves high costs of equipment, and small to medium healthcare institutions cannot afford the installation and maintenance of MRI equipments. Owing to these factors, MRI teleradiology is still in its infancy stages. Similarly, the acceptance of nuclear imaging technology is still at a nascent stage due to high costs and lack of technical expertise. However, with the increasing government funding towards development of nuclear imaging technologies, there is a scope for increased acceptance of nuclear imaging teleradiology.



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The report analyzes the teleradiology market by four major geographies namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The market for each geography has been further studied based on various modality trends such as X-ray, ultrasound, CT, MRI and nuclear imaging.



The global market for teleradiology has been segmented based on the above mentioned parameters. Market size estimates, and forecasts for the period 2013 to 2019 has been provided. The forecasts are provided for each of the segments in terms of USD million. The CAGR (%) of each market segment for the forecast period 2013 to 2019 has been provided along with market size estimations, considering 2012 as the base year. A detailed qualitative analysis of the market dynamics, factors driving and restraining the growth of the global teleradiology market, and future opportunities is elucidated in the market overview section.



The global teleradiologymarket is segmented into the following categories:



Teleradiology Market, by Modalities



X-Ray

Ultrasound

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Nuclear Imaging

Teleradiology Market, by Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



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