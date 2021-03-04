Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- The global Teleradiology Services Market is expected to reach USD 32.34 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the favorable government initiatives regarding the adoption of teleradiology in order to provide early disease diagnosis. Besides, the application of modern-day technologies such as the adoption of cloud-based technologies, blockchain, and cryptocurrencies will lead to better efficiency and cost-effective solutions. Increasing Investments for the development of advanced solutions is augmenting the demand for the industry.



The research takes a closer look at prominent factors driving the growth rate of the prominent product categories across major geography. Furthermore, the study covers a lot of the sales, gross margin, consumption capacity, spending power and customer preference across various countries. The report offers clear indications how the Teleradiology Services market is expected to witness numerous exciting opportunities in the years to come. Critical aspects including the growing requirement, demand and supply status, customer preference, distribution channels and others are presented through resources such as charts, tables, and infographics.



The report on the Teleradiology Services market gives an in-depth statistical analysis to examine the fastest growing sectors in the market while speculating the demand and supply, consumption power, spending capacity and distribution channel globally. The report identifies the overall growth in the import and export and derives the future trends that the industry might witness. The study also applies primary and secondary research methods to assess the annual and financial performance of the top vendors and insights from market leaders.



The researcher also discusses the recent trends and developments including joint ventures, collaborations, investments, product launches and acquisitions and mergers constitute a substantial part of the research on the Teleradiology Services market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The report will empower companies to understand the opportunities, adapt to their consumer demands, needs, and concentrate on their best end-users.



Key Highlights From The Report

The Hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market with a share of 54.6% in 2019 due to the growing adoption of teleradiology services by the hospitals & Clinics. Due to the pandemic, there is a shortage of radiologists, which have led to the increasing adoption of diagnostic imaging procedures in order to maintain workflow and increase efficiency.

The software segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the growing demand for healthcare software to increase data transparency and improve patient outcomes.

North America has the highest adoption rate in the market over the forecast period due to the presence of a technologically advanced healthcare structure.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing initiatives of the government to modernize the healthcare infrastructure and growing investments on the R & D for the production of advanced solutions.

Key participants include Philips Healthcare, Teleradiology Solutions, USRAD Holdings, Inc., Everlight Radiology, MEDNAX, Inc., ONRAD, Inc., AGFA Healthcare, RAMSOFT, Inc., Telediagnostic Solutions PVT. LTD. and CARESTREAM HEALTH, Inc., among others.



Imaging Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Computed tomography (CT)

X-Rays

Ultrasound

Mammography

Others



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Others



Products and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Hardware

Teleradiology services



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



