Teleshopping Market is Booming Worldwide

Major Players in This Report Include:

happiGO (China), QVC (United States), HSN (United States), Jupiter Shop Channel (Japan), HSE24 S.p.A. (Italy), Jewelry Television (United States), Ideal Shopping Direct (United Kingdom), Shop LC (United States), HomeShop18 (India), Naaptol Online Shopping (India).



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Scope of the Report of Teleshopping

Teleshopping is the purchase of products and services through the phone or the internet. There is no need for personal visits or correspondence. A brief promotional film is produced by the vendor and broadcast on television. It contains a thorough explanation of how the product works as well as a list of phone numbers for each city. People who are convinced of the product's usefulness contact the seller and place orders. The things are delivered to buyers by courier or value-added post. The main advantage of teleshopping is that it is more convenient for the customer. The client does not need to visit the merchant to purchase the merchandise. That will save time, effort, and money as a result of this. Customers can make payments with their credit cards. Teleshopping services are provided in India by companies like Asian Sky Shop and Tele brands. Computer systems have made it easier by playing recorded messages and then capturing the information provided by clients. Teleshopping, on the other hand, prevents the customer from seeing the product before making a purchase. Teleshopping makes use of high-tech computerized equipment.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Kitchen Appliance, Fitness & Health Equipment, Home Appliance, Massager, Electronic Products, Cosmetic Products, Religious Product), Platform (Television, Internet), Payment Mode (Online Wallets, Debit/Credit Cards, Cash on Delivery), End User (Men, Women)



Market Trends:

The Rising Penetration Of The Internet Is Another Opportunity For The Teleshoping Market



Market Drivers:

Increasing Disposable Income Leads the Growth of Teleshopping



Opportunities:

Expanding Television Penetration In Rural Areas

Rising Number Of Dedicated Channels For Teleshopping Are Further Expected To Aid The Growth Of Teleshopping



Restraints:

Changing Consumer Buying Behavior



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



