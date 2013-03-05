TeleSkin Named Winner of Microsoft Health Users Group 2013 Innovation Awards

Jersey City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- TeleSkin today announced it has been recognized as a winner of the Microsoft Health Users Group (HUG) 2013 Innovation Awards.



TeleSkin’s flagship mobile product, skinScan (http://skinscan.com) is a Windows 8 Mobile application that enables consumers to connect easily with a doctor to analyze moles and recognize first signs of skin cancer. Mobile users can easily scan moles or skin problems, get an instant analysis, and open a quick analysis path to doctors for an expert opinion. Users can engage in early skin cancer screening and monitoring and increase likelihood of early detection. For doctors and healthcare systems, skinScan leads to saving time, decreasing low-value visits, generating leads to doctors and improving public health through early skin cancer and melanoma detection..



“This award recognizes the great opportunity for both patients and healthcare networks to help reduce the impact of skin cancer through easily screening and tracking moles. With the help of advanced algorithms and a live expert doctor network, consumers get the quickest access to understanding their moles. Health Care networks integrating skinScan can significantly reduce the hidden costs of monitoring and follow-ups for skin cancer,” said Sava Marinkovich, co-Founder, TeleSkin.



Surveillance costs for monitoring skin cancer account for 20-30% of overall healthcare system costs, $22B in USA alone over 5 years. Currently, skin cancer’s median diagnosis is during late Stage 2 or Stage 3 and late stage diagnosis has not dropped significantly over the past 15 years. High costs for advanced stage cancer warrants increased emphasis on early detection.



The skinScan mobile platform contains highly developed image processing algorithms based on International Dermoscopy Society Standards for mole analysis. These have been developed in a clinical environment are being tracked with clinical histopathology and standard digital dermoscopy techniques. Users can access the mobile app from the Microsoft Appstore, while Healthcare networks have their own backend for analysis.



“The 2013 Microsoft HUG Innovation Awards recognizes health organizations that are using technology to improve patient care and engagement, streamline processes and boost performance, as well as enable more informed decisions about health,” said Steve Aylward, general manager of U.S. Commercial Health and Life Sciences, Microsoft. “Each of this year’s winners clearly demonstrates a breakthrough in technology and made a significant impact on business processes, costs, and the quality of patient care.”



(http://teleskin.org) TeleSkin, venture backed start up that makes hardware, software, and mobile solutions for the early diagnosis of skin cancer, melanoma, and other dermatological conditions. SkinScan is the lead mobile application for consumers to analysis moles and engage with medical practitioners in clinical settings. skinScan connects seamlessly with a clinical dermoscope solution that enables detailed clinical examination and follow-up with local providers.



Now in its 16th year, the awards program honors health organizations and independent software vendors and systems integrators who create the most impactful and innovative health solutions with Microsoft-based products.



This year’s winners were honored at an awards ceremony on the evening of March 3 at the HIMSS Annual Conference & Exhibition in New Orleans, LA. To join Microsoft HUG, visit http://mshug.org/.



