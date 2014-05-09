Television and Online Video Ads - US - 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- The television ad industry is quietly being reshaped to include superior audience metrics, to provide addressable ads, and to escape from DVR-based fast-forwarding.



Scope and Themes



Executive Summary



The market

Competing media to keep growth limited

Figure 1: Total US sales of television and digital video ads, at current prices, 2008-18

Video ad spend floats higher on tide carrying all ships higher

Figure 2: US video ad share of sales of all online and broadcast advertising, 2010-13

Television sales dwarf digital video

Figure 3: Share of US video ad sales, television versus digital video, 2013

The consumer

Reach of TV and online ads closely tied to viewer age

Figure 4: Types of online and television commercials seen in past week, by age, February 2014

Purchasing in response to ads – video on top

Figure 5: Incidence of making a purchase in past month in response to a video ad, February 2014

Familiar products more likely to inspire sales

Figure 6: Previous familiarity with product purchased after seeing a TV or video ad, February 2014

Women 18-34 driving second screen trend

Figure 7: Second screen usage while watching TV, by age, February 2014

Social media a normal part of watching TV for 18-34s

Figure 8: Second screen activities while watching TV, by age, February 2014

What we think



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Issues and Insights



Is the DVR really killing television ads?

The issues

The implications

How will the TV ad market adapt to time-shifted viewing?

The issues

The implications

When will targeted TV ads be commonplace?

The issues

The implications



Trend Applications



Trend: FSTR, HYPR

Trend: Extend My Brand



Market Size and Forecast



Key points

Television ads still carry upside

Figure 9: Total US sales of television and digital video ads, at current prices, 2008-18

Figure 10: Total US sales of television and digital video ads, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2008-18

Fan chart forecast

Figure 11: Total US sales of television and online video ads, at current prices, 2008-18



Market Drivers



Key points

Connected televisions

Figure 12: Connected television ownership, by age, February 2014

Figure 13: Connected television ownership, by household income, February 2014

Mobile and portable access

Figure 14: Access to connected devices, February 2014

Use of phones and tablets for online video

Figure 15: Use of secondary screens for streaming video, by age, November 2012-June 2013

Time spent watching television and online video

Figure 16: Time spent watching television, by age, February 2014

Figure 17: Time spent watching television, by household income, February 2014

DVR versus VOD

DVR and VOD penetration

Figure 18: DVR and VOD penetration, by age, November 2012-December 2013

Figure 19: DVR and VOD penetration, by household income, November 2012-December 2013

Online video consumption

Figure 20: Online video viewership, January 2011-January 2014



Competitive Context



Key points

Television still tops time spent with media, ad sales

Figure 21: Average time spent with major media by US adults, 2010-13

Sales gains enabled via increased overall spend

Figure 22: Total US sales of online and broadcast advertising, at current prices, 2009-13

Efficacy of competing online ads

Figure 23: Frequency of purchases in response to internet advertising, April 2011-December 2013

Figure 24: Incidence of making a purchase in past month in response to an online or television ad, by gender, February 2014

Ad-free viewing platforms versus ad-based platforms

Pay TV subscriptions hold steady

Figure 25: Subscription to pay TV service, April 2009-December 2013

Figure 26: US Pay TV subscriptions, 2009-13

Rising tide for iVOD usage

Figure 27: Services used to purchase, rent, or watch video online, September-October 2013



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Segment Performance



Key points

Outstanding room for growth in digital video ads

Figure 28: US video ad sales, by segment (television versus digital video), 2012-13

Television ad sales continue to grow

More inclusive rating systems

cVOD as the antidote to DVR ad-skipping

Dynamic insertion in cVOD content

Connection to online content increases television ad value

Figure 29: Total US sales of television ads, at current prices, 2008-18

Digital video ads

Figure 30: Total US sales of digital video ads, at current prices, 2008-18



Innovations and Innovators



Shazam uses audio to link brands, ads, and video content

Second screen apps and social TV

Can interactivity move to the first screen?



TV and Online Ad Reach



Key points

Men more likely to see ads online

Figure 31: Types of online and television commercials seen in past week, by gender, February 2014

Figure 32: Types of online and television commercials seen in past week, by age, February 2014

Figure 33: Types of online and television commercials seen in past week, by urban area, February 2014



Attitudes to Television and Television Ads



Key points

Making bold choices

Figure 34: Attitudes to television and television ads, by age, January-September 2013

Funny stands tall

Figure 35: Attitudes to television and television ads, by age, January-September 2013

Striking conflicts in general sentiments to ads

Figure 36: Attitudes to advertising, by age, January-September 2013

Trended attitudes show interest in TV and ads in decline

Figure 37: Attitudes and opinions about media, April 2009-December 2013

Product placement a reasonable repositioning of ad dollars

Figure 38: Attitudes toward product placement in television, by age, January 2013-September 2013

Figure 39: Attitudes toward product placement in television, by age, January-September 2013



Ad Avoidance



Key points

Television ad avoidance

Men channel-surf while women multitask

Figure 40: Television commercial avoidance, by gender, February 2014

Figure 41: TV ad avoidance, by gender, January-September 2013

Highest income households include more ad-skippers

Figure 42: Television commercial avoidance, by household income, February 2014

DVRs and ad-skipping

Figure 43: Ad-skipping via DVR or VCR, by age, November 2012-December 2013

Figure 44: Ad-skipping via DVR or VCR, by household income, November 2012-December 2013

Online ad avoidance

Figure 45: Online video ad avoidance, by gender, February 2014



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Purchasing in Response to Ads



Key points

One in four prompted to buy

Figure 46: Incidence of making a purchase in past month in response to a video ad, by gender, February 2014

Figure 47: Incidence of making a purchase in past month in response to a video ad, by age, February 2014

Figure 48: Incidence of making a purchase in past month in response to a video ad, by household income, February 2014

Ad prompts boost online sales

Figure 49: Online purchase based on television or digital video ads, February 2014

Figure 50: Online and mobile shopping share of total retail sales, 2007-12

Figure 51: Online purchase based on television or digital video ads, by household income, February 2014

Figure 52: Any online shopping in past year, by household income, August 2011-August 2012

Impact of price on path to purchase

Figure 53: Cost of most recent purchase related to an ad, February 2014

Figure 54: Activities conducted on path to purchase, by cost of most recent purchase related to an ad, February 2014

Activities conducted in path to purchase

Figure 55: Activities conducted on path to purchase, by household income, February 2014

Previous familiarity with products purchased

Figure 56: Previous familiarity with product purchased, by household income, February 2014



Customization and Voluntary Viewership



Key points

Interest in customizing television ads low

Figure 57: Interest in customized or interactive television ads, by age, February 2014

Figure 58: Interest in more information about products advertised on television, by age, February 2014

Voluntary viewership of ads online

Figure 59: Voluntary viewership of ads online, by age, February 2014

Figure 60: Voluntary viewership of ads online, by urban area, February 2014



Second Screening



Key points

Women 18-34 driving second screen

Figure 61: Second screen usage, by age, February 2014

Figure 62: Second screen usage, by age and gender, February 2014

Women turn to second screens for games and social media

Figure 63: Second screen activities, by gender, February 2014

Social media a normal part of watching TV for 18-34s

Figure 64: Second screen activities, by age, February 2014

Social media use peaks among highest-income second screeners

Figure 65: Second screen activities, by household income, February 2014



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