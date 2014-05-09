Television and Online Video Ads - US - 2014

Markets Research Reports.biz added deep and professinal market research reports on "Television and Online Video Ads - US - April 2014 " Market Analysis and Overview
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- The television ad industry is quietly being reshaped to include superior audience metrics, to provide addressable ads, and to escape from DVR-based fast-forwarding.
Scope and Themes
Executive Summary
The market
Competing media to keep growth limited
Figure 1: Total US sales of television and digital video ads, at current prices, 2008-18
Video ad spend floats higher on tide carrying all ships higher
Figure 2: US video ad share of sales of all online and broadcast advertising, 2010-13
Television sales dwarf digital video
Figure 3: Share of US video ad sales, television versus digital video, 2013
The consumer
Reach of TV and online ads closely tied to viewer age
Figure 4: Types of online and television commercials seen in past week, by age, February 2014
Purchasing in response to ads – video on top
Figure 5: Incidence of making a purchase in past month in response to a video ad, February 2014
Familiar products more likely to inspire sales
Figure 6: Previous familiarity with product purchased after seeing a TV or video ad, February 2014
Women 18-34 driving second screen trend
Figure 7: Second screen usage while watching TV, by age, February 2014
Social media a normal part of watching TV for 18-34s
Figure 8: Second screen activities while watching TV, by age, February 2014
What we think
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Issues and Insights
Is the DVR really killing television ads?
The issues
The implications
How will the TV ad market adapt to time-shifted viewing?
The issues
The implications
When will targeted TV ads be commonplace?
The issues
The implications
Trend Applications
Trend: FSTR, HYPR
Trend: Extend My Brand
Market Size and Forecast
Key points
Television ads still carry upside
Figure 9: Total US sales of television and digital video ads, at current prices, 2008-18
Figure 10: Total US sales of television and digital video ads, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2008-18
Fan chart forecast
Figure 11: Total US sales of television and online video ads, at current prices, 2008-18
Market Drivers
Key points
Connected televisions
Figure 12: Connected television ownership, by age, February 2014
Figure 13: Connected television ownership, by household income, February 2014
Mobile and portable access
Figure 14: Access to connected devices, February 2014
Use of phones and tablets for online video
Figure 15: Use of secondary screens for streaming video, by age, November 2012-June 2013
Time spent watching television and online video
Figure 16: Time spent watching television, by age, February 2014
Figure 17: Time spent watching television, by household income, February 2014
DVR versus VOD
DVR and VOD penetration
Figure 18: DVR and VOD penetration, by age, November 2012-December 2013
Figure 19: DVR and VOD penetration, by household income, November 2012-December 2013
Online video consumption
Figure 20: Online video viewership, January 2011-January 2014
Competitive Context
Key points
Television still tops time spent with media, ad sales
Figure 21: Average time spent with major media by US adults, 2010-13
Sales gains enabled via increased overall spend
Figure 22: Total US sales of online and broadcast advertising, at current prices, 2009-13
Efficacy of competing online ads
Figure 23: Frequency of purchases in response to internet advertising, April 2011-December 2013
Figure 24: Incidence of making a purchase in past month in response to an online or television ad, by gender, February 2014
Ad-free viewing platforms versus ad-based platforms
Pay TV subscriptions hold steady
Figure 25: Subscription to pay TV service, April 2009-December 2013
Figure 26: US Pay TV subscriptions, 2009-13
Rising tide for iVOD usage
Figure 27: Services used to purchase, rent, or watch video online, September-October 2013
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Segment Performance
Key points
Outstanding room for growth in digital video ads
Figure 28: US video ad sales, by segment (television versus digital video), 2012-13
Television ad sales continue to grow
More inclusive rating systems
cVOD as the antidote to DVR ad-skipping
Dynamic insertion in cVOD content
Connection to online content increases television ad value
Figure 29: Total US sales of television ads, at current prices, 2008-18
Digital video ads
Figure 30: Total US sales of digital video ads, at current prices, 2008-18
Innovations and Innovators
Shazam uses audio to link brands, ads, and video content
Second screen apps and social TV
Can interactivity move to the first screen?
TV and Online Ad Reach
Key points
Men more likely to see ads online
Figure 31: Types of online and television commercials seen in past week, by gender, February 2014
Figure 32: Types of online and television commercials seen in past week, by age, February 2014
Figure 33: Types of online and television commercials seen in past week, by urban area, February 2014
Attitudes to Television and Television Ads
Key points
Making bold choices
Figure 34: Attitudes to television and television ads, by age, January-September 2013
Funny stands tall
Figure 35: Attitudes to television and television ads, by age, January-September 2013
Striking conflicts in general sentiments to ads
Figure 36: Attitudes to advertising, by age, January-September 2013
Trended attitudes show interest in TV and ads in decline
Figure 37: Attitudes and opinions about media, April 2009-December 2013
Product placement a reasonable repositioning of ad dollars
Figure 38: Attitudes toward product placement in television, by age, January 2013-September 2013
Figure 39: Attitudes toward product placement in television, by age, January-September 2013
Ad Avoidance
Key points
Television ad avoidance
Men channel-surf while women multitask
Figure 40: Television commercial avoidance, by gender, February 2014
Figure 41: TV ad avoidance, by gender, January-September 2013
Highest income households include more ad-skippers
Figure 42: Television commercial avoidance, by household income, February 2014
DVRs and ad-skipping
Figure 43: Ad-skipping via DVR or VCR, by age, November 2012-December 2013
Figure 44: Ad-skipping via DVR or VCR, by household income, November 2012-December 2013
Online ad avoidance
Figure 45: Online video ad avoidance, by gender, February 2014
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Purchasing in Response to Ads
Key points
One in four prompted to buy
Figure 46: Incidence of making a purchase in past month in response to a video ad, by gender, February 2014
Figure 47: Incidence of making a purchase in past month in response to a video ad, by age, February 2014
Figure 48: Incidence of making a purchase in past month in response to a video ad, by household income, February 2014
Ad prompts boost online sales
Figure 49: Online purchase based on television or digital video ads, February 2014
Figure 50: Online and mobile shopping share of total retail sales, 2007-12
Figure 51: Online purchase based on television or digital video ads, by household income, February 2014
Figure 52: Any online shopping in past year, by household income, August 2011-August 2012
Impact of price on path to purchase
Figure 53: Cost of most recent purchase related to an ad, February 2014
Figure 54: Activities conducted on path to purchase, by cost of most recent purchase related to an ad, February 2014
Activities conducted in path to purchase
Figure 55: Activities conducted on path to purchase, by household income, February 2014
Previous familiarity with products purchased
Figure 56: Previous familiarity with product purchased, by household income, February 2014
Customization and Voluntary Viewership
Key points
Interest in customizing television ads low
Figure 57: Interest in customized or interactive television ads, by age, February 2014
Figure 58: Interest in more information about products advertised on television, by age, February 2014
Voluntary viewership of ads online
Figure 59: Voluntary viewership of ads online, by age, February 2014
Figure 60: Voluntary viewership of ads online, by urban area, February 2014
Second Screening
Key points
Women 18-34 driving second screen
Figure 61: Second screen usage, by age, February 2014
Figure 62: Second screen usage, by age and gender, February 2014
Women turn to second screens for games and social media
Figure 63: Second screen activities, by gender, February 2014
Social media a normal part of watching TV for 18-34s
Figure 64: Second screen activities, by age, February 2014
Social media use peaks among highest-income second screeners
Figure 65: Second screen activities, by household income, February 2014
Qualitative Research
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