Television Broadcasting Market Competitive Research and Precise Outlook 2020- Time Warner Inc, Walt Disney, Viacom Inc, CBS Corporation, NBC Universal Media LLC

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- The global television broadcasting market is expected to decline from $235.4 billion in 2019 to $226.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.9%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $264.9 billion in 2023.



North America was the largest region in the global television broadcasting market, accounting for 29% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global television broadcasting market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global television broadcasting market.



The prominent players in the global Television Broadcasting market are:



Time Warner Inc, Walt Disney; Viacom Inc, CBS Corporation, NBC Universal Media LLC



Market Segmentation by Region:



North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America



Global Television Broadcasting Market Overview



Many studios are increasing their budgets for TV shows to produce high quality content. Since studios now have many platforms to generate revenues, studios are willing to invest on producing high quality content. For example, Netflix invested about 100million on the TV series The Crown. Thus, the demand for quality content and the availability of multiple a such as video on demand platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, mobile applications and web portals to generate revenues encouraged studios to produce TV shows with high budgets.



The television broadcasting market consists of the revenues from broadcasting images together with sound, and producing or transmitting visual programming to affiliated broadcast television stations, which in turn broadcast the programs to the public on a predetermined schedule, of entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate television broadcasting studios and facilities for the programming and transmission of programs to the public. Programming may originate in their own studio, from an affiliated network, or from external sources.



Furthermore, Global Television Broadcasting Market following points are involved along with a detailed study of each point: –



– Global Television Broadcasting Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview



– Global Television Broadcasting Market competition by Manufacturers (2020-2026)



– Production and Consumption by Regions



– Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers (2020-2026)



– Manufacturing cost analysis, Materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses



– Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders



– Global Television Broadcasting Market Effect Factors Analysis (2020-2026)



– Global Television Broadcasting Market Forecast (2020-2026)



– Global Television Broadcasting Market Research Findings and Conclusion



In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



