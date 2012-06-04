Television Market in China 2012 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- The Television market in China is one of the most aggressively growing sectors in China. China is expected to emerge as the leading manufacturer of flat panel television units in the world.



The report begins with a timeline description on the evolution of the television technology over the years. It is followed by a brief description of the different types of technology utilized by the television units. The market overview section provides a snapshot on the global television market. It also includes the growth figures of global television sales along with worldwide LCD and LED television sales. The section also includes an overview of the television market in China. It highlights the growth figures for annual television sales in China along with projected figures for installed television base and the rate of flat panel television penetration in China.



The report provides detailed information about the exports and imports of television units in terms of both value and volume. It provides country-wise import and export data for the year 2010, highlighting major countries importing from China.



The drivers explain the factors influencing the growth of the television market in China in detail. The key drivers identified include government subsidies, rising population and urbanization, rising disposable income, growth in retail chain, rise in online shopping, extensive usage of plastic money and changing lifestyles. Major challenges which impedes the development and growth of the television market has also been covered and includes rising labour costs, rise in online media and rapid technological development.



Key initiatives taken by the government include promoting technology transfer and research & development. It also includes an overview of the subsidy programs introduced by the government in order to boost the growth of the television market in China.



The television market in China is witnessing emerging trends that are of marked importance to the market. Emerging trends in the television market covered in the report include rising penetration in low tier cities, mergers and joint ventures and technology innovation.



The report contains a brief analysis of the competitive landscape of China's television market. This section provides a three dimensional analysis of the key playersâ?? revenues, profits and market capitalization. The report also features brief profiles of the major domestic and foreign players in the market and a snapshot of their corporation, financial performance and business highlights thus providing an insight into the existing competitive scenario.



Key takeaway section summarizes the entire market in terms of opportunities, challenges and competitive landscape persisting in the Chinese television market.



Key statistical figures relevant to the study include Global TV sales growth 2009-10, China TV sales growth 2010-15 (projected), flat panel TV penetration in China, Exports and Imports trend 2007-10, urban and rural installation base, population growth, disposable income, consumer spending, retail sales growth, online retail sales growth, labour costs, internet population, IPTV growth etc.



