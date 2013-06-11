"Televisions and Projectors in the United Arab Emirates" Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Televisions and Projectors in the United Arab Emirates", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Sales of televisions and receivers were boosted in 2011 by the introduction of 3D entertainment and internet enabled televisions. Although both concepts became available in 2010, it was only during 2011 that they had a significant impact on the area. According to Osamu Miura, Managing Director of Sony Gulf, consumers are looking for televisions that "combine the joys of watching high quality HD and 3D content with the leisure of accessing the internet and social networking sites along with...
Euromonitor International's Televisions and Projectors in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Converters, Decoders and Receivers, Projectors, Televisions, TV Combis.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Televisions and Projectors market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Electronics in the United Arab Emirates
- Baby Toiletries Market in United Arab Emirates to 2014 (Baby Personal Care)
- Bath and Shower Products Market in United Arab Emirates to 2014 (Personal Hygiene)
- Soap Market in United Arab Emirates to 2014 (Personal Hygiene)
- Baby Diapers Market in United Arab Emirates to 2014 (Baby Personal Care)
- Deodorants Market in United Arab Emirates to 2014 (Personal Hygiene)
- United Arab Emirates In Vitro Diagnostics Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- United Arab Emirates In Vitro Diagnostics Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- United Arab Emirates Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in United Arab Emirates to 2016
- United Arab Emirates Oil Markets, 2011