Teligistics and Dave Roberts - the 7 Billion Dollar Man

The Woodlands, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Often referred to as the ‘Telecom Sheriff’ or the ‘$7 Billion Man’ – Dave Roberts, CEO and founder of Teligistics worked hard to earn these titles. He earned the first by being the leading provider of enterprise-level telecom cost control solution tools in the United States, and earned the second when Teligistics announced it surpassed the $7 billion mark in total contract value procured on behalf of client companies since its founding in 1997.



Roberts rightly takes pride in these huge accomplishments, saying ““We are undoubtedly the leading source for large enterprise procurement of complex global voice, data and technology related contracts. We continue to win for our clients ‘Best in Class’ contracts because we have the technology, subject domain expertise, experience and the market data necessary to deliver outstanding results.”



In the case of a large enterprise with possibly thousands of locations, they are faced with the prospect of purchasing highly-complex telecommunications and information technology solutions, typically every couple of years when their contracts are negotiated. Because of the infrequency of these negotiations and ever-changing technology and market forces associated with telecommunications, these enterprises recognize they are at a distinct disadvantage in negotiating their own multi-million contracts. While they might have a fully functioning supply chain, legal and IT departments, they typically do not have the subject matter expertise to win a “Best in Class” deal or contract from major telecom and technology vendors.



Teligistics launched the proprietary and ground-breaking online eProcurement tool branded as Telibid™ in 2011. This web-based sourcing tool allows enterprises to publish an RFP (request for pricing/proposal) online via customizable telecom templates for all categories of telecom services (wireless/mobility, local, long distance, audio/web conferencing, MPLS, Managed Services, Internet access and more). Telibid includes an optional state-of-the-art reverse auction format.



Teligistics also provides client solutions in TEM (Telecom Expense Management) through its proprietary TEAM™ (telecom expense & asset management) platform for auditing, allocating and processing of telecom invoices for client companies. eMobilegistics™ manages thousands of mobile/wireless devices for client companies.



Teligistics is a closely-held private Texas corporation and the leading provider of enterprise-level telecom cost control solution tools in the United States. Sourcing of large telecom contracts continues to be a core-competency of the firm, serving many Fortune® 1000 clients.



Dave might be “everything Texas” when it comes to his clothes, office décor and stature, but this charming, well-spoken man will fight to get the best results for every client, no matter whether a small local business or a top international enterprise, and has earned him respect around the nation and even many parts of the globe. He is also an accomplished author, having recently released his new political thriller, Patriots of Treason.



