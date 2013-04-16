Telinc Corporation Now Featuring the Data Link Simulator II

New Hope, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Telinc Corporation has a long lasting reputation for providing customers with a variety of Wide Area Network access products. Additionally, customers can purchase test equipment through Telinc Corporation. Located in beautiful New Hope, PA, Telinc Corporation, supplies customers throughout the country with products including: standalone and rackmount CSU’s, T-1 tester, and T-3 protection switches. Now, Telinc Corporation is featuring the TL 2052 Data Link Simulator II.



Along with Wide Area Network testers, T-3 Dechannelizers, and T-3 Smart Jacks, Telinc Corporation is supplying customers with the TL 2052 Data Link Simulator II. The TL 2052 Data Link Simulator II can simulate communications facilities and will support T-1, E-1, RS232, V.35, RS422/RS530, X.21, HSSI, T-3 and E-3. Furthermore, the TL 2052 Data Link Simulator II features seventy-eight data rates from 1,200 all the way to 50M bps. Prospective customers will also benefit from the Data Link Simulator II’s context-sensitive help screens.



The Data Link Simulator II essentially simulates a communications link by inserting delays and introducing errors in an effort to help users evaluate the effects of these harms on their systems. The Data Link Simulator II is equipped with a 35 by 20 LCD color display. Users can find all of the operating parameter on the LCD display, including interfaces, delays, error and control signals, and speeds. The Data Link Simulator II can be used in a variety of applications and capacities including: error correction techniques, performance measurement, and testing protocols. All of Telinc Corporation’s products are quality made and supported through the courteous staff at Telinc.



About Telinc

Telinc Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets Wide Area Network access products and communications test equipment such as Data Link Stimulators, HSSI Testers and T1 Testers. To learn more information, visit http://www.telinc.com/.