Telinc Corporation Now Offers WAN and Communication Test Equipment

New Hope, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Telinc Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets Wide Area Network access products and communications test equipment. WAN and Test equipment is the need of every corporation in today's fast paced world. With Telinc WAN and Test Equipment, companies will always be one step ahead of the competition.



Telinc Corporation's WAN Access Products comprises of Standalone CSUs, Rackmount CSUs, T-1 Channel Bank and T-3 Protection Switch. The link Simulator simulates communications facilities and supports T-1, E-3, RS-232, T-3 and E-3 technologies. Telinc also provides the best T1 monitoring that is the best in range, clarity and depth of sound. They provide Telinc TL 3580 CSU/DSU, which includes both DDS and T1 interfaces. It can be used as a multi-rate DDS CSU/DSU or as a T-1 or fractional T-1 CSU/DSU. Everything is included so users can simply switch from one mode to the other. The versatile TL3580 can also be used as an LDM operating at speeds from 2400 bps to 1.536 Mbps.



About Telinc

To explore more of their services visit: http://www.telinc.com.