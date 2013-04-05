Telinc Now Offers T Scope T-1 Analyzer as Industry's First T-1 Tester

New Hope, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- As Telinc provides a wide scope of equipment for Wide Area Network products they are proud to present the T-Scope T-1 Analyzer, which is the industry’s first T1 tester on a CMCIA card. As a leader in providing satellite simulators, WAN testers and more, the professionals at Telinc have been able to provide services to a widespread of consumers looking to purchase communication-testing equipment such as the T Scope. The analyzer is equipped with 49 stored test templates and has the ability to transform any laptop computer into a tester and monitor.



With the ability to transform an existing piece of personal property that most individuals already own creates immediate results. As one measures the analyzers performance on the laptop, one still has the capabilities to access the computer for other applications that are currently not being testing at the time. The T-1 Analyzer is extremely portable and can fit into a pocket with ease, allowing for applications to be tested wherever. Some of the important features are that it is able to view a DS0 with the ability to display an ANSI T1 in both decimal and binary formats.



With its plain English display, non-obtrusive testing and help screens, it allows users to navigate the T-1 Analyzer with ease. It allows for the ability to save information and reports that have been produced from the test so one can thoroughly analyze the information when it is convenient for them. With text sensitive help screens it makes the T-1 Analyzer easy to use without the need of a manual. For those who are looking for a convenient, portable and user friendly T-1 Analyzer the T Scope from Telinc will provide just that.



About Telinc

Telinc Corporation provides Wide Area Network access products with the ability to design, develop and manufacturer the communications testing equipment. For example, they offer a Data Link Simulator, HSSI Testers and T1 Testers that seem to be the most popular. They are proud to offer a more efficient way for all telecommunications that businesses need in order to operate. Telinc offers their products through global networks, distributors, manufacturer representatives and other agents.



