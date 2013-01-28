Tellabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLAB) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleged False and Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- An investor in shares of Tellabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLAB) filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Tellabs, Inc.in connection certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Tellabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLAB) between October 26, 2010 and April 26, 2011, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. March 25, 2013. NASDAQ:TLAB investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on on behalf of all purchasers of the securities of Tellabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLAB) between October 26, 2010 and April 26, 2011, that Tellabs, Inc. and certain of its executive officers violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing between October 26, 2010 and April 26, 2011 allegedly false and/or misleading statements, as well as allegedly failing to disclose between October 26, 2010 and April 26, 2011 material adverse facts about Tellabs’ business, operations and prospects.



Tellabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLAB) reported that its Total Revenue fell from over 41.64 billion for the 12 months period that ended on Dec. 31, 2010 to over $1.28 billion for the 12 months period that ended on Dec. 30, 2011 and that its Net Income of $155.60 million for the 12 months period that ended on Dec. 31, 2010 declined to a Net Loss of $188.40 million for the 12 months period that ended on Dec. 30, 2011.



Shares of Tellabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLAB) traded in October 2010 as high as $7.84 per share.



On January 25, 2011 Tellabs announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2010.



Then on April 26, 2011, the Company announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2011.



Shares of Tellabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLAB) declined in August 2011 to as low as $3.69 per share.



On January 25, 2013, NASDAQ:TLAB shares closed at $2.29 per share.



