Teller County Colorado Sheriff Mike Ensminger Announces Re-Election Committee

Cripple Creek, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Ensminger, a Teller County Republican, said he has filed the necessary paperwork to establish a candidate committee and is beginning to seek support for his re-election.



The documents announcing his candidacy were electronically submitted to the Secretary of State for Colorado in November.



Committee members are:



Mick Bates – Campaign Co-Manager

John Eden – Campaign Co-Manager

Mike Perini – Press/Information Manager

Cynthia Eden – Campaign Secretary/Treasure

Renee Bunting – Public Relations Manager

Ron Frindt – Committee Member

Irene Tanis – Committee Member

Tony Perry – Committee Member

Stan Bishop – Undersheriff/ Committee Member

Jason Mikesell - Committee Member



“There is a lot going on in Colorado and our nation with law enforcement,” he said in a statement. “Our county citizens are impacted by these discussions and I would like to remain involved; to be their advocate.”



Ensminger is seeking the Republican nomination to run for a second term.



“We started a lot of new programs internally and externally since 2010 to enhance citizen and deputy safety in our community, and I would like to see it through,” he said.



Ensminger said he would like to continue enhancing citizen safety, making additional improvements in the jail and office and growing the relationships with the public among other key goals.



About Mike Ensminger

Mike Ensminger has lived in the Colorado Springs/Teller County area since June of 1987. After spending several years serving the county of San Diego in a law enforcement capacity, he retired from the San Diego County Sheriff’s office in 1987.



In 1988, Mike was hired as a professor of Criminal Justice at Pikes Peak Community College where he retired from teaching in September of 2010. Mike graduated from Colorado Christian University in 1995 with a B.S. degree in Organizational Management/Human Recourses.



Mike was elected as Teller County Sheriff in 2010 and took office early that year in September.



Mike’s non-profit experience incorporated Special Olympics from 1989 to the late 90’s, and is currently on the Board of Directors for Susan G. Komen. He has served on the Board of Directors for the Ronald McDonald House and participated in events with Care and Share and the Little Chapel of the Hills food pantry.



He has been appointed by the Governor and currently serves on the Child Fatality Review Board for the State of Colorado and is the representative for the County Sheriffs of Colorado on the State DUI Task force.



He is married to his wonderful wife Maria and now resides in the lovely community of Florissant, Colorado.