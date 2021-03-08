Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Tellurian Inc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Houston, TX based Tellurian Inc. engages in the natural gas business worldwide. Tellurian Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $28.77 million in 2019 to $37.43 million in 2020, and that its Net Loss increased from $151.76 million in 2019 to $210.69 million in 2020.



Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) declined from $4.00 per share in February 201 to as low as $2.05 per share on March 5, 2021.



