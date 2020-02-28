Telmisartan Market : Full in-Depth Analysis by Top Key Players Medtronic Plc., General Electric Company, C. R. Bard, Inc., ConvaTec Group Plc. Smith Medical, Inc

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2020 -- Availability of better treatment options for hypertension has lead substantial portion of the hypertensive population with controlled blood pressure. But rising population with cardiovascular, and associated disorders urges need for different antihypertensive drugs in the global market. Telmisartan is a non-peptide angiotensin receptor blocker intended for treatment of hypertension and other cardiovascular disorders. Telmisartan was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in 1998, for the treatment of hypertension alone or in combination with other compounds.



The global telmisartan market size was valued at US$ 3,880.9 million in 2017, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 1.4% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).



The Texas Council on cardiovascular disease and stroke works with key players to implement plan for reducing rate of cardiovascular disease and stroke burden in Texas. The plan provides an overview of the current state of cardiovascular disease and stroke in Texas, summary of findings from the heart disease and stroke prevention system assessment, as well as information on mortality, morbidity, prevalence, and related risk factors.



Rising prevalence of hypertension globally is creating disease burden and propelling demand for developing antihypertensive drugs in the global market. For instance, the National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys (NHANES) provided important epidemiologic information on the prevalence and control of hypertension in the U.S., between 1960 and 2014, which stated that 26 percent of the world's adult population (972 million) was suffering from hypertension in 2000, while number increased by 31 percent (1.39 billion) in 2010, and the number is estimated to reach 1.56 billion by 2025.



Furthermore, increasing marketing approvals for generic versions of telmisartan is expected to propel growth of telmisartan market. For instance, in August 2017, Zydus Cadila received approval from the US FDA to market telmisartan and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, in the strengths of 40mg/ 12.5 mg, 80 mg/12.5 mg and 80mg/25 mg.



However, drug shortages are likely to inhibit the growth of the Telmisartan market. For instance in June 2018, US FDA reported shortage of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s, telmisartan and amlodipine (Twynsta) tablets 80mg/10mg, 30 count blister, due to discontinuation of its business. Moreover, Drug Shortages Canada also reported shortage of Teva- Telmisartan 80mg tablet in Canada, due to lack of complying with good manufacturing practices.



Regional segmentation of the global Telmisartan market by Coherent Market Insights comprises North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.



North America hold the major share in global telmisartan market due to product launches in U.S. For instance, in July 2014, Mylan Inc., a global pharmaceutical company launched telmisartan tablets USP, 20 mg, 40 mg ,and 80 mg, which are the generic version of Boehringer Ingelheim's Micardis tablets that received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA).



Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth in the global Telmisartan market due to increasing awareness among population regarding hypertension and related cardiovascular disorders. For instance, since 2005, World Hypertension Day is celebrated in Australia in the Month of May to support stakeholders such as Hypertension Societies, patient interest groups, and pharmaceutical industries.



Key players operating in the Telmisartan market include Medtronic Plc., General Electric Company, C. R. Bard, Inc., ConvaTec Group plc. Smith Medical, Inc., KindWell Medical Equipment Co.,Ltd, Royax, Fuji Systems Corp., Teleflex Incorporated., Neurovision Medical Products, and Intersurgical GmbH



