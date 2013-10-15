Telomerase Activation with TA-65 Has Not Been Linked to Cancer in Any Study States Anti-Aging Expert

Fleetwood, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Dr. Dave Woynarowski, a renowned anti-aging specialist who has gained immense popularity in the last few years for recommending telomerase activators to the general public, has recently published another article in his popular personal blog clarifying once again that turning on telomerase does not increase chances of cancer.



The confusion often faced is if cancer hijacks telomerase and turns it on in non-cancer cells, then consuming telomerase activators might increase the risk of cancer. However, that is not the case says Dr. Dave who has dedicated a good chunk of his blog explaining that the two are not correlated.



He has further informed that studies of non-commercial telomerase activators and his highly recommended TA-65 have not shown any increase in cancer.



One of the major reasons why cancer and telomerase are always in the same talk is because 80% and more human cancers turn on telomerase by recombination, gene amplification, mutation and other methods.



Dr. Dave says that if turning on telomerase causes cancer then that leads to the statement that short telomeres are good and provide protection against cancer, which is obviously absurd because short telomeres have proven to be linked with unraveling of the DNA and causing cells to die or mutate. He further adds that the telomerase activation is hence a byproduct of the cancer process.



He says, “So far we have cell culture studies, animal studies including xenografts of human cancers onto animals, and of course the human trial from 2010. Not one of these has shown any increased incidence of cancer in any of these diverse trials.”



In his blog Dr. Dave has shared many studies that have revealed the same results and he has even re-introduced proven researches by reputed biologists including Nobel Prize winners to refute this assumption which always creeps back up.



He himself is a consumer of TA-65 since 2009 and his book ‘The Immortality Edge’ had addressed all such concerns before the TA-65 actually became popular.



About Dr. Dave's Best

Dr. Dave's Best is a platform through which Dr. Dave Woynarowski recommends various anti-aging supplements that have proven to show effectively results. Throughout his career Dr. Dave has focused his practice and research in finding comprehensive source of youthful appearance and longevity. Currently TA-65 is his favorite natural supplement and he himself has been consuming it since 2009. Through his personal blog, http://drdaveunleashed.wordpress.com/, Dr. Dave offers insights to latest medical practices specifically those focused on prolonging the life of humans.



For more information about TA-65 and other Anti-aging supplements, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of drdaveunleashed.wordpress.com, please call at 866-654-7670 or email to doc@drdavesbest.com.