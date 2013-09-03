Telomere Timebombs: Ground-Breaking New Book Defuses 'Terror' of Aging

Costa Mesa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- For millions, the fear of growing old is in itself enough to force out grey hairs and wrinkles. However, California’s Dr. Ed Park is breaking new ground by presenting a wholly-refreshing way to embrace aging and total health with his compelling new book.



‘Telomere Timebombs: Defusing the Terror of Aging’ introduces readers to Telomeres, repetitive DNA sequences that, if kept intact, can afford a lifetime of better sleep, healthier skin, better mood, better exercise recovery time, and even an improved sex life.



Synopsis:



This fresh, fascinating and often funny book by Dr. Ed Park teaches you why we get old and sick and describes the journeys back to health and youth experienced after taking Telomerase Activation Medicine. It outlines a future in which Telomerase Activation Medicine has changed all your expectations about getting old.



Dr. Park explains exactly how it works.



”Telomeres, or ‘end bodies’ are the caps that protect our chromosomes like the plastic tips on shoelaces. Each time a cell divides into two daughters, the daughters are left with shorter telomeres. These telomeres caps shorten like burning fuses on the end of a firecracker. When those ‘fuses’ become too short, the chromosomes are damaged and the cell either stops functioning properly or dies,” he says.



Continuing, “There is a cure for this erosion called the Telomerase Enzyme, and it is built into every single stem cell in your body. Stem cells are like queen bees that need produce many thousands of worker drones, so a stem cell always needs to add back telomere length to prevent premature damage and death.”



By keeping the Telomere length as long as possible, the individual can enjoy prolonged vitality, youthfulness and overall health. This is achieved through an ingestible supplement called TA-65, a molecule discovered by scientists to be a Telomerase activator. As one of the first twenty people in the world to trial it and, after noticing astonishing results, Dr. Park became the first medical doctor licensed to prescribe TA-65. Since then, hundreds of physicians and tens of thousands of patients have jumped on board with amazing results and no adverse effects.



Since then, Dr. Park has created a stem cell theory of aging that is the basis of what he practices, called ‘Telomerase Activation Medicine’. With his renowned knack for presenting his concepts in an engaging and easy-to-understand way, Dr. Park likens it to the on-going upkeep of an automobile.



“Why not think of it as car maintenance? You are just changing your oil and replacing old parts. There is a man in New York who has maintained his Volvo for 3 million miles. Is the Volvo Corporation going to strike him down with a lightning bolt? No! They love him!” he adds.



Those wanting to find out how to embark on their own personal journey back to youthful health by using Telomerase Activation are urged to purchase the book.



‘Telomere Timebombs: Defusing the Terror of Aging’ is available globally from all major book-sellers as well as the author’s own website: http://telomeretimebombs.com



About Dr. Park

Dr. Park graduated from Harvard University in 1989 with a degree in Biological Anthropology. He earned his MD from Columbia University, College of Physicians and Surgeons and his Master of Public Health degree from Columbia, School of Public Health in 1993.



He is an author, speaker, and the world’s expert in the area of telomerase activation medicine.