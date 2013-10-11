Telspan Data Releases NetView V1.4 Data Fusion and Display Software

Concord, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Telspan Data of Concord a world-leader in IRIG 106 Chapter 10 technologies, releases the latest version of NetView Data Fusion and Display software. This release has an innovative design that meets or exceeds any Chapter 10 software requirements.



NetView is a .NET Windows software application which provides real-time decoding, processing, display & distribution from IRIG 106 Chapter 10 Data Sources and Network Based Instrumentation Systems. The NetView Data Fusion Environment decodes, aligns, & processes multiple independent data source types and formats. NetView Data Fusion provides the ability to view all data in a singular display and processing domain. A Federated Data Structure integrates multiple data sources, formats & measurements used to assemble data products & data producer services. Common time tagged data from these sources & formats allow precise time alignment of all data types.



Key Features and Benefits:



- IRIG 106 Chapter 10 Data Replay from RMM’s, Files, Tape or Compact Flash

- IRIG 106 Chapter 10 Live Data Streaming from Ethernet or DataHUB’s

- Processing and Display of:

Time, PCM, Mil-Std-1553, 16PP194, Video

Analog, UART, Dynamic Imagery, Ethernet

- IRIG 106 Chapter 10 UDP Broadcast from Live or Replay Data to Clients



"Test Articles can have real-time Chapter 10 recorders/publishers, streaming telemetry and network based instrumentation devices all of which are decoded, processed, displayed, recorded & published to NetView clients or any software client which supports compliant Chapter 10 UDP. NetView also has an integrated full duplex, user configurable command and control service for network devices." said John Hueckel, Telspan Data Vice President. "



For more information on our telemetry data processing software visit: Telspan Data NetView Software Page.



About Telspan Data

Telspan Data is recognized as the industry leader in IRIG 106 Chapter 10 systems, manufactures and markets flight test hardware and software systems along with providing world class engineering technical services, training and support. Our rugged airborne and ground products are used by aerospace, military and government customers on many high visibility test and operational programs. Telspan also provides services and support on test ranges throughout the United States. Call 1.800.381.3305 or visit our website http://www.telspandata.com/



Company Name: Telspan Data

Email: sales@telspandata.com

City: Concord, California

Site: http://www.TelspanData.com

Phone: 1.800.381.3305

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