Napa Chef Returns to Temecula via Cellarz93

Temecula, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Cellarz93 RestaurantWinehouse is so very proud to reveal their new Executive Chef, Greg Stillman. Chef Stillman, native of Frederick, Maryland, graduated from the prestigious Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY. His most impressive career started in some of Napa’s most infamous kitchens, particularly at Chef Thomas Keller’s The French Laundy. For the next ten years afterward, Stillman then worked alongside Chef Joachim Splichal, owner of Patina Restaurant Group (PRG), at Napa’s Pinot Blanc as well as throughout his restaurant empire spanning from Napa to Los Angeles. His start at The French Laundry and his decade with PRG certainly developed his unique culinary flair and passion.



After getting married and starting a family, Stillman fell in love with Temecula and decided to relocate his new family to the Inland Empire in 2010 where he became the Executive Chef at The Restaurant at Ponte Family Winery. From there he was snatched up by Ra Pour, to spear head the opening of the Victoria Gardens location in Rancho Cucamonga. Recently he decided to return to his roots in Napa but Cellarz93 was fortunate enough to intervene and convince Chef Stillman to return to Temecula and showcase his talents at the new Cellarz93 Restaurant Winehouse in the old Harry’s location.



“His multi-faceted, globally influenced cuisine and passion is a perfect fit with C93. We are so excited and honored to bring Greg back to Temecula,” says the team at Cellarz93. Greg’s cooking is an inspired combination of textures and flavors that always honors the excellence of the seasonal ingredients that he handpicks from the best quality vendors, local farmers and markets. His menus are straightforward, yet deeply nuanced; approachable, yet surprising and uniformly delicious, as well as affordable.



Chef Stillman returns next weekend just in time for Easter to showcase his talents by launching Easter Brunch, Sunday March 31, 2013. He has created a Prix Fixe, three course menu (copy attached), priced at $29 per person, featuring such delicacies as Smoked Salmon Rillette, Brioche French Toast, NY Strip steak, Lamb Shank, gourmet style Eggs Benedict, and Sea Bass with Gnocchi. Brunch will be served 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. The roll out of his new Dinner and Lunch menus is anticipated for early April.



EASTER BRUNCH details:



- $29 per person

- 3 Course Prix Fixe

- Sunday, March 31, 2013

- 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

- Reservations Highly Recommended: 951-296-9700



About Cellarz93

Cellarz93 RestaurantWinehouse offers affordable, casually upscale dining with an emphasis on local, seasonal ingredients. Located directly across from the Promenade Mall, this new chic gathering place featuring globally-influenced menu pairings is sure to please.



At Cellarz93, food is an art form designed to stimulate all the senses through flavor, aroma, texture and presentation. Whether you dine in the restaurant, al fresco on the patio, or in the Piano Bar and Music Lounge while enjoying live entertainment, you will always be assured that the experience will entice your palate and delight your guests.



Cellarz93 RestaurantWinehouse

41577 Margarita Road, Suite 101

Temecula, CA 92591

PH: 951-296-9700

Website: http://cellarz93.com

Facebook: http://facebook.com/Cellarz93

Twitter: http://twitter.com/cellarz93

CONTACT: Sara Ellis

951-676-7052 /webmaster@cellarz93.com