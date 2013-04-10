Temecula Daily Deals Company Debuts New Website

Temecula, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- TemecuLove, a local resource and marketing company designed to assist local businesses and the community through daily deals, online coupons, gift cards, local reviews, event announcements and item exchange, has introduced a new website to provide a more user-friendly experience.



The new Temecula deal and online coupon website will offer faster upload times, simpler navigation selection and an overall more organized interface that will provide users with easy access to everything featured. First time users will be able to download online coupons with simplicity for free or purchase exclusive local daily deals with just the touch of a mouse. The new website was also designed to offer a mobile interface that will allow smart phones users and those on the move to still be in touch with the latest local deals.



“We are excited about the launch of the new daily deals platform because it will provide an overall better experience for the user as well as highlight our popular online coupons, deals and other exciting news happening all throughout the local Temeucula and Murrieta region”, explained Vice President of Marketing Ryan Horban. “The consumer attitude has substantially changed and evolved into one that is more knowledgeable and understanding of the impact their dollars have, and that is why market research has shown more consumers are choosing to invest in goods and products at the local level. This is a good thing for small businesses and communities, and we at TemecuLove are thrilled that our new online platform will provide a faster more efficient avenue for those consumers to access local goods and services at a bargain.”



For additional info on how to become a promoted merchant or to sign up and receive the latest local Temecula deals and online coupons please feel free to contact TemecuLove at 951-323-1135 or visit www.temeculadailydeals.com



Developed by local residents for local residents, TemecuLove was created with the vision of bringing all people living in the Temecula Valley region with the absolute best deals offered by neighborhood businesses. The philosophy from the inception of the company has been simple: create an avenue that allows local shoppers to better connect with local businesses. Through this online connection, deal seekers can experience firsthand a variety of services and products offered exclusively to those registered with TemecuLove at a special discounted rate by a number of different companies throughout the area. TemecuLove gives local deal seekers and shoppers access to bargain prices, while also helping local businesses continue to thrive.



