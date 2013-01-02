Temecula Wedding Photographer Debuts New Website

Temecula, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- Rock This Moment, a leading Temecula wedding photography company, has introduced a brand new portfolio website that showcases numerous digital images for engaged couples or any photography enthusiasts wanting to see the latest images from the Southern California based wedding photo business.



Rock This Moment has made modifications to the companies' portfolio website to enhance the user experience and better showcase artistic wedding photography. Changes to the portfolio website include music by popular punk rock band The Ramones and Southern California pop punk group The Descendants. A quick flowing slideshow is also now featured on the homepage allowing the user to simply take in the different portrait and artistic images of brides and grooms on the most important day of their lives. The slideshow feature was added so that users wanting to view images did not have to navigate through multiple category and subcategory pages. Instead, all they have to do is visit the homepage of the Temecula wedding photography company website and watch as every few seconds a new image appears. Slideshow images include both wedding photos and images from Temecula engagement sessions.



"We are extremely pleased with the new portfolio website, and have had engaged couples already remark that the site provides an easy format for viewing images", said Ryan Horban, lead photographer for Rock This Moment. "The portfolio website will give any couple seeking wedding photography services the ability to view multiple digital photographs within seconds!"



For additional information on the revised portfolio website or wedding packages please call 951-698-3100 or visit www.rockthismoment.com



About Rock This Moment Photography

Rock This Moment is located in Southern California and is a wedding photography company that specializes in winery estate weddings and photojournalism. They provide engagement photo sessions and a number of different packages to meet the wedding coverage needs of any bride and groom.



Media Contact:

Ryan Horban

951-698-3100

https://www.facebook.com/rockthismoment