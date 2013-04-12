Temecula Valley Polo Club & Cellarz93 Join Forces

Temecula, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Temecula Valley Polo Club and Cellarz93 Restaurant WineHouse proudly announce their new synergistic collaboration. As partners, Cellarz93 will be the Official Bar on the Temecula Valley Polo Field during the season (May 2013 – October 2013).



In celebration of their newly formed partnership, the TVPC and Cellarz93 are kicking off their alliance by hosting The Temecula Valley Polo Club Signature Cocktail Contest. Everyone is invited to enter the contest by sending in their best cocktail recipe (or 2, or 3) via email to contest@temeculavalleypolo.com by Tuesday, April 16, 2013. Selected finalists will be featured at the Signature Cocktail Contest Happy Hour being held on Wednesday, April 24, 2013 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at Cellarz93 located 41577 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA 92591. The selected final four cocktail recipes will be paired up with sumptuous appetizers created by Cellarz93’s Executive Chef, Greg Stillman. Every Happy Hour guest will receive a sample portion of each cocktail and two voting tickets. Votes will be cast throughout the evening and tallied at the end of the event. The winning Cocktail Recipe will be designated as the official "Temecula Valley Polo Club Signature Cocktail” and will be proudly served at Cellarz93 Restaurant and all TVPC events. The Grand Prize winner will receive a Season Social Membership to TVPC, which includes free attendance to all matches and access to VIP area as well as Sunday Yoga Sessions on the polo field.



To RSVP go to the Temecula Valley Polo club Facebook page at and sign-up. https://www.facebook.com/events/494248193973844/



For more information contact Geraldine Strunsky at info@temeculavalleypolo.com or (760) 832-5297.



About The Temecula Valley Polo Club

Located at the acclaimed equestrian setting of Galway Downs, The Temecula Valley Polo Club (TVPC) was developed as a regional fundraising venue and prestigious Polo Club showcasing the talent of local and internationally renowned players committed to aligning the sport with philanthropy. The Temecula Valley Polo club’s mission is to hold polo charitable events to serve local non-profit organization to hold polo luncheon fundraisers to further serve their mission and help raise funds and awareness.



About Cellarz93

Cellarz93 Restaurant Winehouse offers wine country casual cuisine with gourmet flair and an emphasis on local, farm fresh seasonal ingredients. Located directly across from the Promenade Mall, this new chic gathering place features an array of tasty quick bites to globally-influenced menu pairings as the perfect affordable chain alternative.



You can select a perfect dinner pairing from our own in-house Wine Shop where you’ll find something for everyone, with over 250 local and international wines at retail pricing. You can also relax in our Piano Bar and Lounge and enjoy our extensive list of Wines by the Glass, Local Micro Brews and Specialty Cocktails. Whether you dine in the restaurant, al fresco on the patio, or in the Lounge while enjoying live entertainment, you will always be assured that the experience will entice your palate and delight your guests as the perfect night out.