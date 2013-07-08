TemecuLove Launches Exchange Website

Temecula, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- TemecuLove has always enjoyed working side-by-side with locally owned and operated businesses to bring people throughout the Temecula Valley exciting daily deals, online coupons and fun contests. This is because TemecuLove strongly believes in supporting local businesses, offering local shoppers great deals and helping the community stay more connected. This is also the reason why everyone at TemecuLove is thrilled about the launch of a new totally local resource website dedicated to assist people all throughout the Temecula Valley buy, sell, and exchange goods with one another!



What started off initially as a small Facebook group of extended friends and family members, Temecula Exchange grew faster than the Facebook group administrators could have ever imagined. Within weeks nearly 2,000 people had asked to join the community group with people from Menifee to Temecula, Murrieta to Canyon Laker and everywhere in between using the Facebook group to promote local businesses, sell used goods, showcase houses for rent and so much more. Clearly, the popularity of the Facebook group showed the Temecula Valley had a demand for a locally based classified exchange platform. That is when the administrators of the Facebook group decided to take the exchange to new heights.



The brains behind the Temecula Exchange saw the potential the group had very early on and the outpouring of positive support for such a online platform. “There were a few different components to this group that made it unique, but we recognized from the start that the main draw was that every post, ad or classified was completely local to our Temecula Valley area”, explained one of the developers of the exchange website. “People liked how items and services offered on the exchange were literally in their backyard, alleviating the need for long drives to Orange County, Los Angeles, San Diego or other macro regions categorized by websites such as Craigslist. They also commented on how they enjoyed the visual aspect of how items were listed in a live streaming feed. Therefore, we took this input and created something that we hope will be a community resource for decades to come.”



There are numerous features to the website that make it more advanced and user-friendly over the original Facebook group, including a intuitive search feature that will let users comb ads by name, category and other methods to help quickly identify items. The Temecula Exchange website also features a Pintrest style loading feature for quick browsing, and users can even create a profile and essentially host a “storefront” like etsy or eBay without having to pay any selling fees! Most importantly, it’s all 100% local, so no sifting through irrelevant non-local listings [due keyword spamming] like what is common on places such as Craigslist.



The Temecula Exchange website is now live and operational with thousands of classified ads already posted by members of the community.



Company Name: Temecula Exchange

Address: P.O. Box 1053 Temecula, CA 92590

Contact Number: 951-323-1135

Website: www.temeculaexchange.com

Contact: Ryan Horban, Marketing Director

Email Contact: hello@temeculove.com