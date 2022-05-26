Temp Staffing Service Market Size, Share, Trends, Global Industry Overview, Demand, Growth and Forecast 2028 Kelly, Manpower, Adecco, Paysquare, Aerotek, Randstad, Nesta, Elite Staffing, Spherion, Pay Bharat

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2022 -- The global Temp Staffing Service Market was valued at $240 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach at $ 994 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 22.7% from 2022 to 2028. The study contains in-depth information on new market trends, market drivers, development opportunities, and market restraints that may have an impact on the industry's market dynamics. It examines the product, applications, and competitive landscape in the market segments in depth. Strategy analysis, trend and scenario analysis for micro and macro markets, price analysis, and a full review of the market position for the projected period are all included in the Temp Staffing Service market research report. This research includes primary and secondary drivers, market share, crucial areas, and geographical analysis. It is a comprehensive and professional report.



The key players covered in this report:



- Robert Half

- Kelly

- Manpower

- Adecco

- Paysquare

- Aerotek

- Randstad

- Nesta

- Elite Staffing

- Spherion



Market Segmentation



Segmentation by type:



- Employer Service

- Staff Service



Segmentation by application:



- Freelancers

- Temporary Workers



Market segmentation by product category, application, end-user, and geographic area is discussed in the Temp Staffing Service research study. Each sector and sub-segment of this market is examined, analyzed, and presented in this market research study. This segmented study will aid market participants in gaining insight into the high-performing segments on which they should concentrate their efforts in order to increase revenue.



Regional Overview



The Temp Staffing Service market is classified into five primary geographical regions, according to the regional study: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report delves deeply into each region's production and consumption ratios, market size and share, import and export, and infrastructure development.



Research Methodology

The report's results were corroborated by primary research with industry professionals and opinion leaders from throughout the world. To compile and validate the data, various market estimation and data validation methodologies are employed. We also employ a proprietary data forecasting methodology to anticipate market growth. Using both primary and secondary research approaches, we analyzed the Temp Staffing Service market from every viewpoint. This helped us grasp current market dynamics like supply-demand imbalances, pricing trends, product preferences, and customer behavior patterns, among other things.



Table of Content



1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered



2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Temp Staffing Service Market Size 2017-2028

2.1.2 Temp Staffing Service Market Size CAGR by Region 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

2.2 Temp Staffing Service Segment by Type

2.3 Temp Staffing Service Market Size by Type

2.4 Temp Staffing Service Segment by Application

2.5 Temp Staffing Service Market Size by Application



3 Temp Staffing Service Market Size by Player

3.1 Temp Staffing Service Market Size Market Share by Players

3.2 Global Temp Staffing Service Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion



4 Temp Staffing Service by Regions

4.1 Temp Staffing Service Market Size by Regions (2017-2022)

4.2 Americas Temp Staffing Service Market Size Growth (2017-2022)

4.3 APAC Temp Staffing Service Market Size Growth (2017-2022)

4.4 Europe Temp Staffing Service Market Size Growth (2017-2022)

4.5 Middle East & Africa Temp Staffing Service Market Size Growth (2017-2022)



5 Americas

5.1 Americas Temp Staffing Service Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 Americas Temp Staffing Service Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Americas Temp Staffing Service Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil



6 APAC

6.1 APAC Temp Staffing Service Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

6.2 APAC Temp Staffing Service Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

6.3 APAC Temp Staffing Service Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia



