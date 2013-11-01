Temper Glass Offers Impressive Array of Custom Shower Doors and Glass Products

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Temper Glass, a leading shower doors Florida company, is now offering an impressive line of custom tempered glass doors that will be suitable for everyone’s budget.



In line with its corporate mission of giving full satisfaction for customers, Temper Glass has been providing various shower doors Miami styles for both residential and commercial installations.



Prospective customers wishing to do bathroom renovations can order custom made basic glass doors or highly intricate tempered glass with luxurious designs.



Temper Glass also provides shower doors Fort Lauderdale services for residents and business establishments of this bustling city. Different types of shower doors are now available for the taking such as hinged doors, by-pass types, door and panel, corner doors, and neo-angle varieties.



Catering to a large area of the State of Florida, Temper Glass has shower doors Coral Springs services too. The company, however, is offering more products for its clients. It now carries more than 50 types of high quality tempered glass products of various thickness and make. Its products can be utilized as office partitions, entrance systems, glass fittings, guard rails, frame-less showers, and other custom specifications.



Temper Glass also provides shower doors West Palm Beach services. It offers painted glass products that are suitable for a wide variety of applications. The company’s painted glass is the perfect alternative to traditional tiles, stones, and laminated wood. Apart from being aesthetically pleasing, painted glass is more hygienic, ultra modern, and requires less maintenance.



All products of Temper Glass are warranted to the original buyer or consumer. If there are proven manufacturing defects, the company will provide a no-cost replacement within the warranty period for the purchaser.



Customers may schedule a visit to the Temper Glass showroom to know more about the company’s different products and services. They may also schedule an on-site estimate completely free of charge.